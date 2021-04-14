DOUGLAS — The city manager recruitment process is one of several items the Douglas City Council is expected to discuss at Wednesday’s city council meeting.
A special meeting has been scheduled for 4:45 p.m. in which the mayor and council are expected to move into executive session to discuss the city manager process, after which some kind of update is expected to be announced.
At 5:45 p.m. a public hearing pertaining to the city of Douglas Housing Authority’s Section 8 Administrative Plan will be held.
The regular meeting will start at 6 p.m. There are 19 items on the agenda. One of those items calls for the approval of a liquor license for the Family Dollar store located at 1900 E. 10th St.
Several businesses will be recognized for their years of service to Douglas.
Civtech will provide an update to the Douglas transit site selection and environmental study.
Several resolutions and ordinances are scheduled to come before the mayor and council. One of those ordinances is the approval of the second reading concerning the property tax rate.
At the March Douglas City Council meeting the mayor and council were informed the primary assessed value for the city this year is $56,666,778. The primary assessed valuation went up $341,438, or 0.6%, which excludes new construction, and $940,467 was added to the tax rolls from new construction.
It was recommended keeping the property tax rate for this year at 1.1591, which would slightly increase the levy by $3,958 due to new construction. The city’s portion of the property tax levy on $100,000 assessed value would remain the same as last year at $115.91 per year. On the average home valuation of $70,000 it would be $81.14 per year. The primary property tax levy is used to pay for the general operations expenses of the city government.
One of the resolutions coming before the mayor and council calls for the acceptance of used vehicle donation from Southwest Gas Corp to the Douglas Fire Department. The vehicle will be a decommissioned service truck 2008 Ford F-350 Super Crew Cab, 4x2, with 66,350 miles and a 6.4 diesel motor. The vehicle will be utilized as a Technical Rescue Response Vehicle for vehicle extrication, high and low angle rope rescue, water rescue, trench rescue and fire/EMS response.
Grants from several agencies are expected to be approved in the resolutions coming before the city council.
The meetings will be open to the public. Face coverings must be worn by those in attendance. It will be streamed live online at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvi0d8LEvZONXw98165jq.