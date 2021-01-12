BENSON — In the 2020 election, Arizona voters legalized recreational marijuana by passing Proposition 207.
Cities across Arizona are now tasked with how to handle the legalization of recreational marijuana, and Benson is no exception.
The City of Benson will be holding a 6 p.m. work session prior to its next regularly scheduled council meeting on Jan. 25 to discuss “the responsible adult use, regulation and taxation of marijuana.”
In her report to the council Monday evening, City Manager Vicki Vivian informed council members of the work session to discuss the issue and give staff direction.
Under Arizona Revised Statute Title 36, Chapter 28.2, the Arizona Department of Health Services is required “to adopt rules to implement and enforce A.R.S. Title 36, Chapter 28.2 for regulating marijuana, marijuana products, marijuana establishments and marijuana testing facilities,” Vivian noted through an email when asked about Benson’s position on how the city plans to move forward with implementing Prop. 207.
“This process needs to be completed before licenses will be issued, with some sources believing recreational marijuana will be for sale by the end of April,” Vivian wrote in the email. “Regardless of when it takes effect, city and town councils need to address the proposition’s passing and discuss permitting, building codes, zoning regulations, etc. sooner rather than later, so any regulations will be in place prior to such time.”
Those wishing to know more about the process prior to the Jan. 25 work session can access the following link: