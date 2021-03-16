WILLCOX — According to a council action form from City Manager Caleb Blaschke to Mayor Mike Laws and members of city council on the agendas minutes for the Thursday, March 18, city council meeting:
“In October 2020, the Cochise Visitor Center located at 1500 N. Circle I Road was significantly damaged by a semi-truck that veered from Interstate 10 and crashed into the building. After assessment, the insurance company has offered the city funding for the damages to either repair, rebuild or take action on the Visitor Center.”
The city is considering repairing, rebuilding or taking no action.
Insurance funds in the amount of $271,000 are available if the city would like to keep the building. Due to flood, ADA, and other building regulations the entire structure would need to be rebuilt.
“Prior to the Visitor Center being damaged, staff along with the Marketing and Tourism Commission and City Council had already begun discussions on relocating the Visitor Center to City Hall,” Blaschke reportded. “There are many reasons why this is feasible, including current renovations for a visitor center in City Hall, additional staffing availability, safety for staff, directing people to downtown Willcox to spend money locally, trends in digital marketing as well as building cost and maintenance savings.
“When the accident occurred at the visitor center, the idea of moving the visitor center to city hall gained traction.
“The city can receive the money from insurance and not make any improvements. Staff believes it is in the best interest of the city and budget resources to repair the building (if bids from contractors are reasonable) and sell the property. Demolishing the existing building is likely to cost more than repairing the damaged side.”
Recently a mural was painted on the interior walls of the other visitor center located inside of Willcox city hall by local muralist Kole Harris, further adding to the conversation about the benefits of repairing the old visitor center building, selling it and moving everything from the old visitor center to the one inside City Hall.
“The primary purpose of a visitor center is to guide visitors to local attractions so they spend their money at local hotels, restaurants and other businesses,” Blaschke reported. “In observations with staff at the damaged visitor center, visitors were often using the visitor center for its restroom or to obtain information to visit other parts of Arizona. Having the visitor center at city hall in the heart of downtown will allow visitors to pass by our businesses. Once they are at the visitor center, it will be easy for staff to guide them to other attractions including wine tasting, the Chiricahuas, restaurants and museums.”
A discussion on the future of the old visitor center will be held during the city council meeting Thursday and members of the public are always invited to attend.
Stay tuned for a recap on what transpired at the meeting in the next county-wide edition of the Herald/Review.