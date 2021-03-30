WILLCOX — A handful of items came out of the city council meeting on Thursday March 18.
One was how to spend the Community Block Development Grant Funds the city was hand-selected to receive this year. Each year a different part of Cochise County is selected. In years past Bisbee has been picked.
After a lengthy background explainer, Keith Dennis, community development program manager of the Southeastern Arizona Governments Association, dressed in a colorful hat and jacket combo, began a lively discussion with council members.
According to an email from Dennis, the was used to “explain what these funds have done in the past and what they (could) do in the future for Willcox, and help to facilitate public input on possible uses of Willcox’s CDBG grant this year.
“Willcox is estimated to get about $501,100. That’s what you’ve got to work with. So if you want to carve out 60 or 80 thousand then you would still be good; $430,000 or however much you’re left with.
“It is an option. Sometimes it’s better for a community to say look we’re getting half a million bucks,” Dennis said.
Dennis specified three objectives must be followed in the use of CDBG funds: “They must benefit 51% of low-income people, it must eliminate or prevent slum and blight, and it can be disaster relief or to meet emergency need.”
A draft of what the council plans to use the CDBG funds must be submitted to Dennis by no later than July 11 so that he can give it to the state.
“If you wanted to do something like say the pool, that’s area-wide. That sort of thing would require an income survey for your whole area. Some people say nobody ever responds to that. The government is asking me about how much money I make.
“No, but they were so successful. We were actually able to use that income survey data that they’ve done five years ago. Yup we can actually use it this year.”
“If you’re just going to do one street or a water line down one road. That’s a service area and then you can just fill it up with a couple of blocks in the survey there. The bigger the survey, the lower the funds that you can get away with,” Dennis added.
A back-and forth-discussion between council members and Dennis ensued at the meeting.
“I’ll work with the city staff to get it done to a list of things that might actually be eligible,” Mayor Mike Laws said.
City Manager Caleb Blaschke provided additional clarification for council members and the public on what these funds mean for the city and how they could be used.
Blaschke also brought up the possibility of the city council meeting privately to discuss using a portion of CDBG funds for their fixing/updating things at the city pool and parks.Councilman Paul Sheats brought up repairing the city’s alleys. Vice Mayor Tim Bowlby agreed it is an area to look into. Bowlby also brought up the kitchen at the community center needing to be fixed.
Mary Peterson suggested the council look into funding a greater trash pick up service.
The council unanimously agreed to table the discussion after Laws excused Dennis from the podium and told him that he would be sending a concrete list of ideas after meeting privately with his council.
Transportation Advisory Committee
Willcox Community Programs Manager Jennifer Colby addressed the council to let it know the city still plans to launch its dial-a-ride shuttle bus service in October. Colby also provided updated information regarding the shuttle bus service’s schedule.
Colby said, “It runs Tuesday through Saturday through Willcox and devotes two days a week to go to San Simon, Bowie, Sunsites, Pearce and Willcox. These first few years are considered a pilot program. Currently we are getting a feel for that. We do give priority to the elderly and disabled.”
Councilwoman Garza echoed Colby by saying, “I heard that many people do not have transportation to go to the Food Bank or Pantry and will it be an option.”
Colby responded by saying, “that is the great thing about the committee and they can provide the insight so we can revise our plan.
Laws expressed the need for people to have a way to get to Tucson.
Colby said, “we are partnering with VICAP who can take people to Tucson and outer cities.”
TAC needs more participation from members who reside within Willcox and the surrounding communities so it can become the “advisory body” on transportation needs in the city and surrounding area.
Three new members were appointed to TAC during the March 18 city council meeting. Councilwoman Rachel Garza was appointed after being vocal about her desire to join the committee. She will be joined by current Willcox Chamber of Commerce and Agriculture member David Conger and Ainslee Wittig, community relations coordinator, Northern Cochise Community Hospital.
Cemetery advisory committee
Colby next brought up the agenda item, “a resolution creating a cemetery advisory committee” and expressed there is a great need in the city for such a committee.
Next on the list of tasks for the committee is to reach out to designers who can help the city to renovate its cemetery while looking into possible policy changes that need to be made.
“Christine MacLachlan, from Cochise County, said she received her degree in landscape architecture, and she will help us. We can appoint additional people later if need be,” Blaschke said.
Garza was curious about the extent to which the city’s cemetery will grow in the future, to which Blaschke responded by saying it will be determined in the future by the committee.
Blaschke also said he, “spoke with a woman who was concerned about trees growing through plots, etc.”
“You must pick and choose projects. The truth is 75% of the cemetery people move and do not take care of the plots. We are looking for something sustainable over time. We want people to be proud of it. Looking forward to what the committee can accomplish,” Blaschke added.
Councilman Carl Hestand made a motion to approve the resolution as it stands and he was seconded by Bowlby and the rest of council.
Vacuum sewer jet truck
Administrator of Development Services Jeff Stoddard expressed concern over the city “not (having) a truck anymore due to an accident.”
“What we had was a sewer jet that unclogs sewer lines and what we had pushed waste from one manhole to the next to the treatment plant,” Stoddard said. “We want to protect our new plant and we have permission from USDA to use the remaining funds. Our old sewer jet was destroyed and our insurance is giving us funds for that as well.”
Stoddard next showed city council members different examples of trucks that he has found on the internet while expressing that he is “trying to get away from manual trucks to avoid injuries to City workers.”
“The new truck sucks out of manholes to the truck and does not go to the treatment plant,” Stoddard added.
Councilman Sheats asked Stoddard where everything goes after it sucked up from the manhole into the truck, to which Stoddard responded “we will take it to the drying beds.”
“The second and third trucks have a swivel, and it will not hurt (the) worker’s backs and the second is estimated to cost four-hundred and thirty-five thousand dollars. The third truck is a 2020 inventory model, that another city had ordered and did not pay for. The trucks will save us time and clean the lines and get grease out,” Stoddard said.
“We could contract with other cities and Safford said they would clean our lines once a year for fifty thousand dollars with a three percent increase every year. Bisbee was roughly the same amount and right now we have had quite a few stoppages and we have had to call Safford about eight or nine times in the last few months on an emergency basis,” Blaschke added.
Laws asked if we could help out other cities like they have done for Willcox in the past, to which Blaschke responded by saying other cities already have similar vacuum sewer jet trucks.
Sheats proposed the using a trailer system, to which Stoddard quickly replied, “you cannot suck out waste with a trailer.”
Laws asked Stoddard if the trucks that he is looking at are the only options. Stoddard responded by saying, “I looked at used but there is no guarantee, and he does not want a used one that has to be repaired all the time. A new one will last and come with a warranty.
Hestand said the city, “must use or lose the USDA money, and this is something we could really use.”
“The one I would like is $385,000, so I told the dealer to keep it for me and I will give a letter of intent to purchase if approved,” Stoddard said.
“It is roughly $110,000 from our reserves,” Blaschke added.
Vice Mayor Bowlby asked about using funds from the city’s reserves to which City Clerk Crystal Hadfield responded, “We have over seventy-thousand dollars in reserves in wastewater currently.”
Garza asked Stoddard how long his proposed model of vacuum sewer jet truck could last for, to which he responded, “20 years if you take care of it.”
Councilwoman next asked Stoddard how they would fund the purchase of the vacuum sewer jet truck, to which Stoddard responded, “we will use USDA funds and insurance money.”
Stodddard was seeking approval for using $400,000.
Sheats asked if the USDA funds must be used and Stoddard said yes before adding, “it is a two-man process, and you don’t need to handle the chemicals.
Laws asked Blaschke what he recommended and Blaschke responded by saying he agrees with Stoddard’s potential vacuum sewer jet truck purchase.Bowlby asked Stoddard if he could get it for less than $400,000 or if he needed more money to be approved by the city council.
Blaschke said Stoddard is going to need more than $400,000. Bowlby agreed to $465,000.
Stoddard added that, “we are looking for a pothole truck and he had a bit of a cancellation and others are not making the trucks anymore. Stotz Equipment is honoring orders after 2022 due to high demand.”
Hestand made a motion to approve the funding for the vacuum sewer jet truck purchase.
He was seconded by Sheats and the rest of city council.
Enterprise fleet contract
Enterprise car rental company attorney John Bell presented to the council how the current plan regarding their fleet vehicles is “negatively affecting (their) overall budget.”
“Twelve years is the average age of your fleet. With the analysis, we have a conservative estimate of over $400,000 in savings and your fleet would average about four years. By lowering the age of vehicles, you can save up to 66% in maintenance and help your fuel efficiency. You have all rights and ownership and help with the safety of (the) vehicles. Currently you have 22 vehicles that predate electronic stability control,” Bell said.
Hestand brought up the concern of needing to start the process all over of selling off the old vehicles, until it was explained to him that Enterprise, under the attorney’s direction, will help with auctioning off those old vehicles.
“It would be about an additional $400 per year for 22 new vehicles, so in the grand scheme of things, we would still be saving money,” City Clerk Crystal Hadfield added.
Other concerns regarding the current fleet of city vehicles were discussed by council members before unanimous approval of a contract with Enterprise was approved.