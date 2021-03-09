HUACHUCA CITY — Bob Spahle, chair of Healthy Huachuca City, is teaching a class at the Huachuca City Lions Club Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
The class, “Eating and Cooking for Maximum Health,” is billed as a whole foods, plant-based way of eating, similar to what the Blue Zones eat.
“Blue Zones are the world’s longest-living and healthiest people,” Spahle said. “I’m going to be teaching a Blue Zones-type cooking class, where I will be providing recipes and food samplings for participants to taste. By changing a few simple ingredients, these foods are still tasty, but a lot better for you.”
Spahle said the class is designed to show people how easy it is to improve health through a more nutritious way of eating. He has taught the class in past years and has seen remarkable results with those who follow the diet.
“About 10 years ago, I was diagnosed with a heart blockage and decided it was time to change my diet,” he said. “My doctor told me about the whole foods, plant-based lifestyle and encouraged me to try it.”
Spahle made the change, and today he is off all heart and diabetes medications. He also lost 70 pounds.
“The reason I’m doing this is because the diet change drastically improved my health, so I want to share it with others,” he said.
Healthy Huachuca City is a grassroots organization dedicated to making the town a healthier, better place to live. Spahle has assisted with the Huachuca City Community Garden and pushed to bring the Chiricahua Mobile Clinic to Huachuca City twice a month.