SIERRA VISTA — Coaches, mentors and anyone interested in learning more about the CyberPatriot Program at Cochise College are invited to an informational meeting on Saturday, July 23, 9-11 a.m. in classroom 1211 at the Cochise College Sierra Vista Campus Learning Commons.
Information will be provided about the National Youth Cyber Education Program created by the Air Force Association to inspire K-12 students in careers in cybersecurity or other science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) disciplines critical to our nation's future.
"During the kickoff, we will discuss the basics of the CyberPatriot program, where you can get more information and do a walk-through of an official CyberPatriot image — very similar to what the competitors will have to do," said Dan Guilmette, CIS/cybersecurity instructor.
Cochise College has provided training for county teams and a location to compete for more than 10 years. Any potential new coaches can get technical assistance from the college faculty.
If you are a school thinking of having one or more CyberPatriot teams this year for season 15, please join us. Any middle school, home school or high school can create a team.
All high schools, middle schools, approved home school programs and JROTC units of all services are invited to participate.