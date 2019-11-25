SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College president J.D. Rottweiler accepted $12,000 from Bisbee Vogue Inc. Monday afternoon.
Cynthia Conroy, the nonprofit's founder, delivered three checks to Rottweiler for the Student Nurses Association, the women's and men's basketball teams for their service during this year's Bisbee 1000 Stair Climb. In total, Bisbee Vogue Inc. donated over $21,000 to 16 "working partners."
The Student Nurses Association received $5,000, the largest check of the group,.
"The Student Nurses Association pays it forward," said Dean of Nursing and Allied Health Jennifer Lakosil.
In the past, the student organization gave money to the orphanage in Naco, Lori's Place and Echoing Hope Ranch. Lakosil said they haven't decided where they will donate to this year and they will talk about it in their meetings now that they have received the money.
The Cochise College men's and women's basketball teams also received a check for their booster clubs. The men received $3,000 while the girls earned $4,000. Bo Hall, the college's athletics director, represented the teams at the check presentation.
Rottweiler said he's proud of the work the three clubs have done for the stair climb, as giving back to the community encompasses the mission statement of the college. Cochise College and Bisbee Vogue Inc. have been partners for the Bisbee 1000 for many years.
"Partnerships get things done," Rottweiler said. "It's a really nice way for our student-athletes to give back."
Conroy agreed with Rottweiler and credits the partnership with the continuation of the stair climb.
"We couldn't have handled the growth from 600 people to 2,000 without the college," she said. "... I would have canceled the event a decade ago if it wasn't for the partnership."