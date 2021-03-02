“We are like weavers and each of us is an unique, intricate pattern that completes an exquisite quilt.” — Anonymous
BOWIE— Sonia Canilao, a first- and second- grade teacher at Bowie Elementary, has lived in Bowie for a 1½ years, separated from her husband and three daughters back in the Philippines, where she taught for almost 15 years.
Canilao shared with the Herald/Review that she sees Bowie as a quiet area of about 500 people, with just the school and the community versus the congestion of her home country, the Philippines, where a store might be located right outside your front door. Yet, people are generally nice in both places.
Canilao provided her thoughts and feelings on missing her family.
“Of course it was really sad on my part and my family, because the chance of being together is impossible,” Canilao said. “The uncertainties of the situation somehow lose my hope. It’s hard to be far away (from) the people I love and care, some days and nights are sleepless, and it’s really hard to cope with the situation.
“It’s my (belief in) God and prayers not to give up and lose hope. With the prayers I have in my heart and with the continued love of my family, friends and Bowie staff. I should say that I have handled almost one and half years of feeling alone and far away (from) my family.”
Wendy Congern, superintendent of the Bowie Unified Schools District, explained how she discovered Canilao. Conger didn’t have any applicants to fill a position in 2019, so she looked outside the U.S. to find qualified teachers.
“I had three positions open and no applicants,” Conger said. “So I went through USA Employment (which recruits international teachers for US schools), who helped me go through the embassy to hire them.
“It was quite an experience for me, too, because you’re working with an embassy, you’re working with different types of hiring procedures, you’re working with, well they can only stay three years and then what? Different tax. Like they have a different tax bracket. A lot of things are a learning curve.
“Afterwards they have to apply for a special work visa. I was lucky. I was really lucky. I got good people.”
Conger hired three teachers, including Canilao, in August 2019.
Canilao also spoke about the process she went through when she moved to Bowie.
“It was really hard,” she said. “When I had a glimpse of this quiet, simple, desertlike place in Bowie, Arizona, on August 18, 2019, I had every thought in mind about how will I adjust and adopt to the kind of environment and the people within the community. Their beliefs, ideas, culture and their ways of life.
“I knew from the very start this is something that I will consider to be a wonderful start of my journey. Experiences and challenges are part of life and the reality is there. In my heart God will guide me and protect in every move I make, whether it’s big or small. I am grateful and blessed to be a part of this community.”
Then, the pandemic
Canilao described how in the wake of the pandemic she felt the need to write a letter to the U.S. Embassy in the Philippines, convincing officials of her family’s need to be granted an expedited visa so that they could come to America to visit her. Plus it would give her three daughters the opportunity to receive an American education, even if for a limited time.
“The process is hard, I should admit,” Canilao said. “Every now and then I checked on the U.S. Embassy to see the latest updates, but still all visa interviews are canceled. I needed to call the agency just to update them with the latest information, until they sent the DS (Diplomatic Security) 2019 to my family last September of 2020. Immediately I (tried to schedule) an appointment with an interview, but the U.S. Embassy opened after Dec. 31, 2020.
“I finally got the schedule dated Feb. 16, 2021. I was excited, but still needed time to be more patient and kind with the situation, because it was again canceled.
“I am afraid that we will not be together until my visa expires. But I keep on praying and ask God to give me and my family a heart that will not stop.
“I wrote a letter to the U.S. Embassy, hoping that my request of expedited appointment would be approved. I wrote three reasons and with the help of God eventually the good news is the schedule was moved to Jan. 16, 2021.”
Canilao’s family booked a flight for Feb. 11 and she was finally reunited with her family on Feb. 12 when Conger drove Canilao to Tucson International Airport to meet her husband and three daughters.
“Finally the long wait is over as we are seeing each other again,” Canilao said. “I am deeply touched with their warm embraces and love in their hearts. Teary eyed happiness.
“Thanks to the Lord for making things possible. It’s worth the wait.
“We have to enjoy it, because time is precious. Whether we have a long or short time, we need to enjoy every experience that we have here in America. As a mother I’m teaching other kids. So now that my kid’s here. I’m even more so happy to also teach my own kid.”
Conger described how great it felt to help out one of her teachers.
“It was amazing,” she said. “A little awkward for the little one, because she’s only I think 5 or 6.
“They were very aware of who I was. They knew I was the superintendent. With Facebook now they were able to post pictures ahead of time. So they call me Mrs. Wendy, but they know who I am. They do speak some English. I just made sure they got back safely.
“They already had their COVID tests in the Philippines. When you come to the Tucson airport, you get COVID tested again, because that’s the procedure.
“How I view it, I feel like if I can increase an opportunity to make somebody’s life better, I’m just happy to do it. I’m just glad that I could do it before I retire (at the end of the semester). I just add it to one more beautiful image of my life.”
Willcox City Councilwoman Rachel Garza volunteered with St. Vincent De Paul Food Bank in partnership with the Willcox Food Bank to provide food for the family after the family arrived. This provided food for all 10 days of self-quarantine. Conger underwent quarantine out of extra precaution after giving the family a ride from the airport.
“The food was there at their home ahead of time. I’m just grateful and happy for the family to be here,” Conger said.
Canilao’s three daughters will be attending school at Bowie Unified while she continues to teach. Her husband will provide support in the home by cooking meals for the family and helping out here and there. According to Canilao, in the Philippines he works as a goldsmith.
“We have a new first-grader, a new sixth-grader and a new 10th-grader,” Conger said. “So we’re excited to have her family.
“I’m a firm believer that if you work at the school and your kids go to the school, then you think it’s a good school. I can attest to that. I can’t contest it, because my son has been going there since the third grade and he’s going to be in high school.
“We’ve had small classes which help provide support for kids that need the extra help. Especially if you’re from another country and you need more support.”
Canilao’s greatest success
Canilao received a lot of training before the pandemic. She has gotten used to the technology Bowie Unified uses in classrooms, including Google Classroom.
“The adjustment to teaching here in Bowie is little and then the support system is amazing,” Canilao said.
“Here in America intervention. Intervention here, the process here is quite easy here then there in the Philippines, because there in the Philippines we have lots of paperwork.
“Here we have Google Classroom and everything like that. So it’s easy, because of the technology and the resources. In the Philippines it’s difficult, because we are lacking resources and technology there.
“That has actually been my greatest success, because I never thought of coming here to America. I wanted to experience something else. I want to experience a different thing in my life. A different perspective. My greatest success is to learn. From here in America. From there in the Philippines. Then if I have things to improve, then I can attend seminars and improve it.”