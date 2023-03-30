Academic All Star Award recipient Swan Galvez, a senior at Douglas High School, puts her intellect to the test as she finds out how many apples she can balance on her award while attending Saturday’s annual event sponsored by the Herald/Review in Sierra Vista.
MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW
This year’s Crystal Apple Teacher of the Year winner is Buena High School teacher Tara Floss.
The 2023 Academic All-Stars and Golden Apple winners received their awards Saturday after being nominated by their coworkers, friends and family. Each year, Herald/Review Media recognizes the top students and educators across Cochise County with the annual award ceremony and special publication highlighting the honorees and their achievements.
This year, more that 40 students, teachers, principals, paraprofessionals and other school staff members were lauded for their academic rigor and contributions to local education. Congratulations to all the winners!
