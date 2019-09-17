SIERRA VISTA — Buena High School and district administration initiated conversation Tuesday night regarding naming the Loveless Field press box after long-time sports journalists Steve Kurtz and Kevin Carolan.
Carolan and Kurtz passed away this year after dedicating a combined 90 years to covering Buena athletics. Kurtz called the Colts’ football games on the radio for 45 years while Carolan assisted Kurtz in the booth and wrote for the Herald/Review.
Kurtz first started calling Colt football games more than 45 years ago, and also served as a PA announcer for the Sierra Vista high school’s basketball and baseball teams.
“He was very focused on his family and community, but he loved sports,” Cochise County Sheriff Mark Dannels, who shared airways with Kurtz, told the Herald/Review shortly after Kurtz’s passing. “He was very good at what he did. He was very smart and analytical. He could remember names, numbers and stats. He was just devoted.”
It’s due to Kurtz’s and Carolan’s dedication to all of Buena’s athletic programs that Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Greg Duce believes they deserve the recognition.
“No matter where the (football) game was in the state, Steve and Kevin would go ...,” Duce told the Sierra Vista school board Tuesday night. “I believe they are worthy.”
No action was taken Tuesday in regards to the dedication as it was only a discussion item for the board.
SVUSD School Board President Barbara Williams told Duce in order to continue the conversation, a letter from people in the community needs to be submitted.
According to district policy “In naming facilities, the district will consider names derived from significant geographic locations, historical events, or events of community significance, as well as individuals who have made unique contributions to the district.
“All nominations must include justification and rationale.
Nominations with respect to deceased persons maybe submitted three (3) years after death. ...”
Williams noted the board does have the authority to waive the three-year limit if they see fit.
In other business, Christine Stone, director of finance for SVUSD, presented a brief update on the bond projects occurring across the eight schools. Stone said this month’s presentation was required by the state as the district must provide an annual presentation — to be done in September and October.
Superintendent Kelly Glass provides updates to the board monthly, so there weren’t many changes since the last presentation.
Board Vice President Connie Johnson asked about the progress about the restroom renovations, which is a districtwide project, as she has heard concerns.
Glass said the restroom renovations will take between a year to 18 months to complete, but the progress is coming along nicely.