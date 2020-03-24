SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District Governing Board whittled their superintendent search from five finalists to three at Tuesday’s meeting.
The board met in executive session Tuesday morning and later Tuesday night, in an open session facilitated by videoconference, approved second interviews with Eric Holmes, Teresa M. Hill and Patricia L. Pena.
Holmes is the only candidate of the three to have experience working in the superintendent role.
He served as superintendent of the City of York School District in York, Pennsylvania. According to his resume, Holmes has been an educator for 32 years.
Hill is the current principal at Walden Grove High School in the Sahuarita School District, a position she has held since 2011.
She received her superintendent certification in 2019 from Northern Arizona University.
Pena is the only local candidate and served as interim principal at Village Meadows Elementary School last year.
Phases four and five of the search process were initially slated for April 8 but were moved to April 17 by a unanimous vote Tuesday night.
Phases four and five consist of second interviews, and then the board names the final candidate and enters contract negotiations with them.
Interviews that were supposed to take place in person but will now be conducted remotely.
The hope is the process is completed by May 13, pending travel restrictions being lifted by then.