COCHISE COUNTY — Khalista Talingdan, last year’s runner-up in the 2021 Cochise County Spelling Bee, has risen to stardom as this year’s champion.
“I’m really happy because I was really nervous when we were doing the whole spelling bee,” said Talingdan, a 13-year-old seventh-grader at Col. Smith Middle School on Fort Huachuca. In her four years of competing, this is the first year that she’s won.
“I feel really proud of myself,” said Talingdan, who clinched the title after 28 rounds with her succinct spelling of the word “vivacious.”
“It’s a really big accomplishment,” she continued. “I’ve never won a county spelling bee before — this is my first time. I’m really happy.”
To prepare, she meticulously studied the list of words with her mom.
“My mom and I, we studied each page (of the list of words) — column by column,” said Talingdan. “And she would say the words out to me, and I would spell them.”
The first runner-up was Veritas Christian Community School seventh-grader Isabel Gavin, last year’s second runner-up behind Talingdan and 2021 champion Cadence Flores. The third runner-up was Paul Huber Middle School eighth-grader Martha Castro.
Competition was fierce with all 14 spellers punctiliously spelling and pronouncing each word.
Within the first four rounds, eight spellers were eliminated with four appeals filed by family members of the spellers. Only the first two appeals were approved after the first round; the rest were denied.
The competition quickly narrowed in rounds 7-25, as it came down to Talingdan, Gavin and Castro. The three diligently maneuvered their way through 18 more rounds before Castro was eliminated by spelling “imporium” instead of the word “emporium.”
The family of Castro filed a last-minute appeal to her disqualification before pronouncer Johanna Scott, principal at PPEP TEC high school in Sierra Vista, began round 26.
Competition was delayed for several minutes before the spelling bee judges — Cochise County Superior Court Division I Judge Laura Cardinal, Cochise County Superior Court Division II Judge John Kelliher and Lt. Ken Foster from the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office — ruled and denied Castro’s appeal on the basis that Castro was given the correct pronunciation of the word from both Scott and Kelliher and the word “imporium” does not exist as a word.
All spellers received a pin and certificate of participation. The top three spellers — Talingdan, Gavin and Castro — were awarded a trophy, and for Talingdan, a $100 cash prize.
Amanda Eckroth, principal at First Baptist Christian Academy, said it was the second time the school has hosted the county spelling bee, and plans to host again in 2023.
“They did a great job, so I was really impressed,” said Eckroth after the competition had concluded. “And they were all so kind to each other. It was really impressive ... I love that we can have people from private schools and public schools come together for the spelling bee. We’re all partners in education.”