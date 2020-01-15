The Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) is pleased to announce the 2019-20 Scholarship Program.
A number of $1,000 scholarships will be awarded for the 2019-2020 school year to qualifying graduating seniors. Two additional $1,000 Scholarships will be awarded to graduating seniors enrolled in the JROTC Programs at Buena High School and/or Tombstone High School.
Eligibility criteria must be met: (1) the applicant’s parent, grandparent, or legal guardian must be active duty military, retired military (20+ years), an active reservist in drill status, or National Guard Member; (2) Applicant must have an overall academic GPA of 3.0 or higher on a 4.0 scale; (3) Applicant must be a 2020 Graduating Senior from one of the following high schools: Benson, Bisbee, Bowie, Buena, Douglas, Patagonia, San Simon, St. David, Tombstone, Valley Union, Wilcox, a certified Charter High School or a certified Home School Program in the geographic area covered by these high scchools; (4) The applicant must enroll in a community college, a college, a university, or military/service academy.
Applications are available at designated high schools and must be postmarked no later than March 2020, and received no later than March 6, 2020.
The point of contact is: Susan Atchison-Day, Ed.D., Coronado Chapter Scholarship Chair, susan.atchison_day@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Norman Patten, director of public relations, Coronado Chapter, MOAA