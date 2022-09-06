Purchase Access

PORTAL — The smiles on the students showed just how much they enjoyed their three days of fun as members of the community came out to teach them crafts with different mediums and folk dancing last week at Apache Elementary School in the far southeastern corner of Cochise County.

Arts for Kids Days is just one of the examples of how the community helps the students as volunteers provided a fun week.The three-day event in the one-room K-8 school featured making wreaths for veterans headed by Debbie Bernard with the Chiricahua Gallery and Stevie Wayman with the Paradise Cemetary; international folk dancing with Elaine Moisan; painting self-portraits and T-shirts with Alice Wakefield, president of the Chiricahua Gallery, and Pam Price with Smuggler's Roost; stringing beads with Jackie Lewis; modeling clay with Price and more.

