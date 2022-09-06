Apache Elementary School seventh-grader Levi Long makes a wreath while participating in Art for Kids Day last week in Portal. Students at the school rotate from one artistic medium to the next during the event.
Eighth-grader Michael An Bui gathers items to create a wreath. The wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves at Paradise Cemetery. The cemetery provided the wreath-making materials in conjunction with Art for Kids Day.
Second-grader Penny Long weaves a potholder at last week’s Art for Kids Day. The Chiricahua Gallery of Rodeo, New Mexico, sponsored the annual event at Apache Elementary School.
Bella Luliucci, an Apache Elementary School third-grader, tries her hand at clay sculpting.
Volunteer artist Pam Price chats with third-grade student Ryder Mace as they talk about sculpting with clay.
Chiricahua Gallery President Alice Wakefield assists students at last week’s Art for Kids Day at Apache Elementary School.
Michael An Bui, 13, in eighth grade, strings a beautiful, beaded necklace during Art of Kids Days at Apache Elementary School last week.
PORTAL — The smiles on the students showed just how much they enjoyed their three days of fun as members of the community came out to teach them crafts with different mediums and folk dancing last week at Apache Elementary School in the far southeastern corner of Cochise County.
Arts for Kids Days is just one of the examples of how the community helps the students as volunteers provided a fun week.The three-day event in the one-room K-8 school featured making wreaths for veterans headed by Debbie Bernard with the Chiricahua Gallery and Stevie Wayman with the Paradise Cemetary; international folk dancing with Elaine Moisan; painting self-portraits and T-shirts with Alice Wakefield, president of the Chiricahua Gallery, and Pam Price with Smuggler's Roost; stringing beads with Jackie Lewis; modeling clay with Price and more.
Each year, the school’s budget includes some funding for the arts, but with the help of the artists in all mediums those dollars get stretched, said school Superintendent Loy Guzman.
On a serious note, the students learned the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day as they prepared wreaths for the graves of men and women who served in the military and were interred in the Paradise Cemetery, a private cemetery dating back more than 100 years. They plan to place the wreaths adorned with ribbons, holiday decorations and dog tags on the graves for Veterans Day and leave them up through Jan. 6, said Wakefield.
Each year, the Gallery puts money in the budget to spend on the students as part of its mission to enrich cultural and educational opportunities, said Wakefield. Each year, it sets aside $400 to spend on education at the school.
“We want to promote the arts,” she said. “And the wreaths tie in history and they learn about history.”
She was busy with 7-year-old second-grader Penny Long, applying fabric paint to a T–shirt. She helped Penny drop small amounts of different colored paints on the shirt and then showed her how to drag a strand of beads through the paint to create a one-of-a-kind design.
Penny said she was having fun and decided to make a friendship T–shirt with her buddy, fourth-grader Shaolin Rowles, 9. They each painted their hands and then laid them on both of their shirts.
Shaolin is new to the area and noted the school was “cool,” but her mother “wants to move to Tucson because there’s nothing to do here.”
Michael An Bui, an eighth-grader from Vietnam, was just finishing up a beautiful, delicate necklace made with muted colorful beads and featuring a silver hummingbird in the center.
While Michael’s talent for jewelry making was very obvious, his brother, Charlie Khang Bui, excelled at sculpting a dragonfly sitting on a toadstool.
Both are still learning English, Guzman noted.
Lewis, who is also the Emergency Medical Services chief of Portal, helped with securing the beadwork and attaching clasps for the students. She went to school at AES “a long time ago” and was thrilled to be helping the students create their treasures. She brought in some supplies of her own from her hobby jewelry business. She sells her works at the gallery.
Levi Long, a seventh-grader, is in charge of the school’s greenhouse and has been working with the students on painting clay pots and planting seeds of their choice in them.
“I had fun doing this,” he said.
Levi tried homeschooling after he had trouble with math, but said he did better in school.
The Portal Peak Café provided a delicious Mexican lunch for the students and parents with some financial help from the gallery, added Guzman. The parents were invited to see all the work students had completed.
Apache has been offering education to residents, farmers and ranchers since 1910, alhough the original school was abandoned and a new school was built in the 1960s, nestled between the Peloncillo and Chiricahua mountains.
Chiricahua Gallery is a nonprofit, cooperative art gallery located in Rodeo, New Mexico. The mission includes “enriching the cultural and educational opportunities” for the residents of Rodeo, Portal and the community at large. It offers concerts and cultural programs, scholarships for local high school seniors and art workshops. The Gallery, managed and operated by an all–volunteer staff, has strong community support with more than 40 associate members and draws returning visitors from across the country and around the world.
The students visit the gallery every year and go on the eastern slope of the Chiricahuas for field trips. They also travel to Tombstone, Bisbee and other places of interest, thanks to people who donate to the school.
Guzman proudly speaks of the community that has shown support for the students in a number of ways every year. Several years ago, there was talk of closing the school, due to its small number of students and lack of community interest in serving on the school board. The community would have none of that. It stepped up and the idea was quashed. AES has flourished in ways just as important as grades — socially and emotionally.
“They say it takes a village,” Guzman said fondly. “That’s true. Without the help of our families, friends and neighbors, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. I thank them constantly.”
The school’s staff consists of one teacher’s aide, a bus driver, a business manager and one woman who acts as the teacher, the principal and the school superintendent — Loy Guzman.
The small one-room school serves a rural community and has 12 students enrolled who enjoy the one-on-one interaction with Guzman to help them through their studies.