Dear Mrs. C:
Hey – Our son ‘Waldo’ is a freshman, and we are eager to know if his name is the most popular of all the freshmen boys. We don’t think so (he was named after his great uncle’s second cousin, who was somebody famous in Europe way back when). What did your research find out?
Signed: Waldo’s Hopeful Parents
Dear W’sHP’s:
Sorry (though I’m sure your Waldo is a fine young man), but he didn’t make the ‘Top 10’ cut. Having said that, please pass on to him that his is unique! Singular! And Special!
Before I unveil the most popular names, I must point out that freshmen boys outnumber freshmen girls by a much larger margin than usual – by twenty-eight. Usually it’s within just two or three. So …. Boys: 303; Girls: 275.
So, a sophomore class of 578! Before we know it, they will be marching across the stage in Loveless field – resplendent in blue robes – to the background music of Pomp and Circumstance.
Most popular boys’ names:
Anthony, David, Joseph, Andrew, William, Angel, Aiden/an, Matthew, Ryan, Caleb/Kaleb, Adam, Alexander, Daniel, Gabriel, Javier, Luis, Michael, Noah, Samuel, Trevor
Most popular girls’ names:
Elizabeth, Allyson, Isabella, Jasmine, Katelynn, and Rachel
Some interesting combinations:
Heavenly: Heaven, Angel, Jesus, Matthew, Mark, Luke and John; Gabriel and Trinity;
Well-traveled: Dallas, Dakota, Madison, Sydnie, Jordan, Savannah;
Hard working: Hunter, Mason, Parker;
Precious: Amber and Ruby;
Flower-like: Jazmine and Lily.
Rhyming names: Haden and Kaden; Ciara and Keira, Owen and Nolan.
Classy: Mercedes
So, again, a special welcome to your Waldo. Hey – let me know if he wants to change his name to Anthony or David, and thus be the tie-breaker for the most popular boys’ name!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.