Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, “Waldo,” has low grades because he forgets to charge his Chromebook at home; he also forgets his backpack. But he remembers to take snacks, and when at home, follows through on his pet-chores.
Do you have any suggestions?
Signed: Frustrated Parents
Dear FP’s:
Your Waldo sounds like at least a semi-decent kid – with being kind and caring for the pets. But … am sure his MO probably gets on some/most teacher’s last nerve.
Yes … some suggestions. I would involve Mr. Forgetful in this new and improved plan. “Waldo, darlin’, you are soooooooooo good at remembering certain things, but need a little tune-up in other areas.
“What could you do to help yourself remember to charge your Chromebook?”
‘I dunno’ is not one of the acceptable answers. If he has the deer in the headlights look, as though you are speaking to him in one of the languages found on the planet Pluto, you could give him a couple of cues. “Chromebook – front door exited to catch bus in the morning” – he might just connect the dots and realize that if he puts his charged Chromebook by the front door it would be a visual to grab it on the way to the long yellow bus. “Backpack – the contents of which include your allowance (for extra snacks), and – surprise – the latest issue of Meows and Paws – which you requested from Grandmama for Christmas. First issue just came yesterday, and we stashed it in your Mickey Mouse backpack. But …. you may not access that until tomorrow after you get on the bus.” Experts say that it takes twenty one days to solidify a new habit, so you might need to be creative to heighten his motivation to not forget his backpack. OR, tell him – ‘you forget your backpack, we forget to give you your allowance.” Hahahahaha.
To soften the message, you might reach back in the recesses of your mind, and share with Waldo a time when you forgot something, and what the consequences were. For example, this past weekend (I am not making this up) – we met our son and his family at Peter Piper Pizza in Tucson. They live an hour and half away, so in order to take little Madelyn’s favorite ice cream treat – Unicorn ice cream bars – I surrounded the box with little blue ice pack thingys, and stuffed it all in a Playmate cooler. And, yes, I forgot to give it to her. Problem was, son and his family had already departed for home (in the opposite direction). Hubby and I stayed over at a hotel, so by the time we made it home Monday afternoon (after the obligatory Costco run) – you guessed it – it was difficult to tell if the bars had a unicorn theme, or a color-blobby theme. More skewed towards the latter. Oh well, the thought was there. But it won’t happen again….’tie string on finger therapy’ or set the alarm on my phone as a reminder. Hey! – that’s an idea for your Waldo, because my guess is that he is probably tech savvy, and could set the alarm to coincide with the time he almost trips over his Chromebook and leaves the house.
Hope this helps!
-Mrs. C