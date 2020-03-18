Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, “Waldo”, is a nice enough young man, but he doesn’t care what he wears to Buena. He is always clean, but he wears plaids with stripes type of thing. What would you do?
Signed:
Concerned Parents
Dear CP’s:
I would thank the good Lord that this is your greatest concern about Waldo. Buena kids (along with most teens) are very creative – from artist’s palate hair colors, to wearing sixteen bracelets on one arm, to wearing different colored socks … you get the drift. My guess is that most kids won’t even notice – much less be offended by – Waldo’s ‘less than Gentlemen’s Quarterly’ attire. For me – I like the coordinated look, and would mentally change Waldo’s shirt to a matching solid color. Silly me.
I would avoid saying to Waldo, “Hey – you with the funny clothes – what?! Do you think you are on the way to a circus? Or that Buena is having a spirit-themed day called “Dress like a Dork?” What you wear is a reflection upon your Dad and me, and since we are trying to keep up with Jones’, we prefer you look the part of someone who is from a family of means. If you come to WalMart with me, please stay at least one aisle away, so that folks don’t connect that we are related.”
Rather, you might try this approach: “Waldo, darlin’, please know that you are one fine son! Though you are not perfect, we are going to keep you. Hahahahaha. Not that you ever should have doubted that! But …. favor to ask … and this is your choice … would consider it a personal favor if you could work on wearing clothes that are more aesthetically appealing (i.e., not ugly together). If you chose not to, no problem. Dad and I will suck it up and live with it. If you chose the latter – Mom predicts that someday – when you meet Trixie or Bubbles, and they comment on your clothes – you will automatically scoot over to Dillard’s and snag some more uptown clothes. But, again, that would be your choice.”
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C