Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ is a sophomore at Buena, and is doing well. Almost too well. His grades are good, and he is in clubs and sports. The question his Dad and I have is whether or not he is involved in too many things. We just want him to be well-balanced, and not overdo things. Would appreciate your perspective on this.
Signed:
Curious Parents
Dear CPs:
Now, that is a great problem to have! Better to have an UMC (Uberly-motivated child) than a CPIT (Couch Potato in Training).
I’ve always been a fan of ‘keep ‘em busy!’ Most kids are happiest when they are engaged in meaningful activities. Sounds like your UM Waldo has nailed this. As long as he is happy, healthy, and gets adequate rest, I would let UM stay on his current path.
I would avoid saying, “Waldo! Stop right there! Your PU’s (parental units) want you to slow down, take a breath, and sit at the kitchen table for five minutes. That will seem like an eternity to you, but we just want to make sure you are normal and can sit still for a bit. Hmmmm … flashbacks to Sunday mornings. You do sit through church nicely, so … yes … you’re off the hook on this one. You may leave the chair and attend to your chores of feeding the kitties, Fluffy and Fang.”
Rather, you might try this approach: “Waldo, dear one, you are DA BOMB! Loosely translated, that means that you are one sterling kid! Nice – kind – hard-working, well-rounded, respectful. Dad and I have decided to keep you. Hahahahahaha! Not that there was ever any doubt. But … should you ever feel like you are running out of gas … i.e., overwhelmed or having BNS (beyond normal stress), just holler, and Drs. Mom and Dad will help you assess your activities, and possibly fine tune them.”
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C