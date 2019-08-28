Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ is a sophomore at Buena, and is already thinking ‘college.’ We think he should dial back and just concentrate on high school. What are your thoughts?
Signed:
Parents of 2026 College Grad
Dear P’s of 2026 CG:
Kudos to your Waldo! I love it when kids think ahead.
Some kids have their entire lives planned out. Others are more chill and go-with-the–flow types. Neither is right or wrong, but either, if taken to extremes, can become unbalanced. Too ‘far-ahead thinking’? – might lose the joys of the moment. Too chill? They might find themselves in limbo-land 10 or 20 years from now. So you, as parents, can provide the support and encouragement for your FTW (Forward Thinking Waldo) — excitement in looking ahead, but also being deliberate about him taking advantage of all life has to offer in the here and now.
I would avoid saying, “Welcome, families, to the University of Smarty Pants, class of 2026! Photo ops of your soon-to-be graduate will take place after the ceremony. So, band, let’s go with “Pomp and Circumstance.” Whereupon Waldo and his 2,000 best friends march in – resplendent in their class colors – miles of smiles – families cheering in the background as they file in-type of thing. So … Waldo … know you want to become a world-famous surgeon, specializing in belly-button resculpturing (there are only two others in the entire world; month-long waits to see them). What a grand future! And just eight to 12 more years of graduate school, medical school, residency, etc.
Hey! Could Dad and I be put on your waiting list now? That type of vain, cosmetic surgery has been on our bucket lists for a long time. We would be so grateful!
Rather, you might try this approach: “Waldo, Buena grad of 2022, and college grad of 2026 – we are sooo proud of you for thinking ahead! We know you have narrowed down your university choices to ASU, NAU, U of A, and GCU (Grand Canyon University). All of those colleges, plus many more, will be at Buena’s College Night. We think we are brilliant for thinking of this – let’s make Wednesday, Oct. 2, a family night, and hippity hop over to Buena for that event. It goes from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., (with a financial aid presentation at 5:30 p.m., that’s where we can figure out how best to finance this college thing for you).
We could even swing by Cold Stone Creamery or Culver’s afterwards for a treat. “Whatcha think? Yeah! Let’s call it a date!”
Again, kudos to both you two and your Waldo. I see a bright future ahead for the FTW. See you at College Night!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.