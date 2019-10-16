Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, “Waldo”, is begging is to go to Disney World. We have agreed to the trip, because basically our son is a good kid, works hard, is respectful, etc. The issue is that he want to go the second week in December so that he won’t have to wait in line for rides. His Dad and I aren’t comfortable with that, since it would mean Waldo misses a week of school right towards the end of the semester. What would you advise?
Signed: Undecided Parents
Dear UP’s:
Tell Waldo to grab his ears and get ready to enjoy WDW – but … during Christmas (or Spring) break. This is sage advice from someone who frankly probably wouldn’t wait in line for free money. Waiting in lines is not one of my strong points.
Why so draconian (mean) about this? Waldo’s main job is being the best student he can be. And one of parents’ main jobs is to help teach and model about hard work, commitment, and honoring policies.
Second week in December? That’s the time when major end-of-semester activities are going on, along with preparation and review for final exams. Absent that week would equal way behind the eight ball as far as hopes for cementing or raising grades with well-written final exams. I would use that ammo as a ‘teachable moment’ for Mr. MEE (Mickey Ears Enthusiast). “Waldo, darlin’ – hey hey hey – best of both worlds here. Slightly not-what-you-wanted-to-hear news: We will have delay our trip to the Magic Kingdom by a couple of weeks – but – because of this, you will end the semester with awesome grades, and be on your dream vacation during Christmas-time.
Just think! You and Mickey and Santa can have your pictures taken together during the nightly lit-up parade! And … since you are older and can stay up later – translates into the lines in the evenings being shorter, since the swarms of little kids will be tucked safely in bed. Confession: Mom and Dad really aren’t too keen on waiting in long lines either, so this will provide an opportunity for us to enjoy the myriad (bunches) of rides, attractions, concessions, etc. together. We can hardly wait! And .. thank you in advance for not whining about this delayed trip, because … Mickey has a special surprise for you upon confirmation from your parental units that you accepted this itinerary with grace and a smile on your face.’
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C