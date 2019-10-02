Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ cannot seem to get to class on time. He is a nice young man, but enjoys socializing with many friends at Buena during passing periods. A couple of teachers have contacted us about this. They said they enjoying having him in class, but when he comes in late, it delays the start of teaching time. They said they don’t want to have to write him up and have him be disciplined.
Do you have any suggestions?
Signed:
Late Waldo’s Parents
Dear LW’sP’s:
Yes. I would engage the Late One in a conversation, and ask him what he thinks he could do to get to class on time. Part of his answer should be: “When the ending bell rings for one class, walk directly to the next class. Do not pass go-type of thing.” Also included in that should be a comment about smiling at his friends, but not engaging in a gabfest with them.
There are five minutes between classes, and that is ample time to get from one class to the next. We have walked every conceivable route – from one end of the building to another, and it is do-able. Granted, there might not be enough time to go to their locker and get to class on time, but you could cue Waldo to think ahead. “Hey, son, grab your morning books before first hour, and then swap them out in the afternoon for your PM classes. That way you won’t have to risk being late and getting on Mrs. Nice Teacher’s last nerve.”
‘But but but I want to talk to my friends between classes – wah wah wah – whatever will I do if I can’t engage in meaningful conversation with Buford and Henry every hour? My life will be ruined. I do have the same lunch they do, but I need need need to talk to them at least four times each morning and afternoon. You just don’t understand! Sometimes I wonder if you and Dad were actually ever teenagers. You just don’t understand. I am so bummed.”
‘Waldo, darlin’, here’s a thought. You are Mr. Friendly, and we know you don’t want to every offend your friends by appearing to blow them off on your way to class. Idea: Smile at them, and then say – ‘hey, Henry, your next class is in the same hallway as mine – let’s walk together, and get caught up on what’s happening in our worlds. We should have at 45 seconds of a deep, thoughtful, verbal exchange. How does that sound, Henry? After all, you are one of my best friends, and I sure do want to stay in your circle of friends. Would this plan work for you?” At which point Henry will probably look at Waldo like has two noses, or a minion-type large eye in the middle of his forehead (along with cute straight up little hairs on his head). “Waldo! Henry here! Hey, dude, we text like a bunch of times a day … why do we need to talk? Ok ok, if it makes you feel better, we can try your ‘meaningful conversation’ plan.
If Waldo balks at this idea, you could ratchet it up and cut to the bottom line: ‘Waldo, dear one, get to all classes on time, or get your phone taken away. Dad and I can check your daily attendance (including tardies) through ParentVue, so … your call. Step it up, or hand it over.” Option: some type of reward for a couple of weeks of perfect attendance and no tardies. Like maybe a phone upgrade, or a new video game. Just an idea.
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C