Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ does not care to eat in front of other students. He eats a big breakfast at home, and then has a snack after school, and then joins us for a family dinner each evening. Do you think we need to worry?
Signed:
Concerned Parents
Dear CP’s:
I guess your Waldo in not on the see-food diet (hahahahaha). Seriously, though, reading between the lines it seems like your Waldo is healthy, and for some reason can hold off eating until he gets home. Kids are different.
If I had to skip a meal, I would probably start chewing on my arm.
Couple of things here:
1) Practical: have Waldo stash a couple of granola bars in his backpack in the event that his stomach would start growling and interrupt English class. “Now class, RUMBLE RUMBLE RUMBLE” — What was that? A precourser to an earthquake? A new super-sized plane at Fort Huachuca which is causing a sonic boom, and thus interrupting our lesson on nouns and verbs? As I started to say, “Now class, the definition of a noun is” — GURBLE BURBLE RUMBLE BUMBLE – Class! Extra credit for anyone who can pinpoint the genesis of these interruptions. “Teacher will even through in some leftover Halloween candy to the student who can solve this most annoying interruption.” Hands raise in wave-like unison, and then – as though perfectly choreographed – are lowered, and pointing towards your Waldo. At which point his normally fair complexion turned beet-red. ‘Waldo! Did you fail to turn off your cell phone, and the ring-tone mimics a train roaring down the tracks? C’mon Waldo, Mrs. Nice Teacher needs to know. Waldo: “Yes’m, guess I need to eat something before coming to last hour class. I will reform. In fact – if it’s ok with you, I will snarf down a Nature Valley Honey ‘n Oats bar. That should cause the volume to go down. So sorry about the interruption.”
2) Of concern: Most students are ok with eating in front of others. Assume he eats at home without undue duress. Might he be embarrassed because of bad or discolored teeth? Did he have a bad experience sometime in his life while eating a meal, and saw negative reactions from friends? Early traumas can impact present day, given relevant triggers. For example, if Waldo was eating a peanut butter and honey sandwich, and sneezed with a mouthful – resulting in a splattergram pattern all over his best friends’ white shirt – and signaling the end of their friendship – any sighting of peanut butter/honey/sandwiches/hearing sneezing noises etc. etc. – could result in Waldo becoming very uncomfortable. But, in the safety of his own, home, he can probably motor through dinner without anxiety.
Always an option – the low-key approach. “Waldo, darlin’, hey – Dad and I just want to make sure you are ok with not eating while at Buena. We sure don’t want you to get woozy from lack of fuel in your engine. Seems like you have been ok so far with not eating while in the hallowed halls. We’re fine with that if you are able to fully function on an increasingly empty stomach as the day wears on.” At which point he will probably say that he’s fine. Then I would just drop it and keep an eye on him.
Or this could just a phase he is going through. However, if a pattern of withdrawing from other social activities develops, might want to have him talk to someone.
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.