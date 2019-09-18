Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ started this semester off strong at Buena, but now is slacking off. His grades are passing, but he could do much better. Do you have any suggestions?
Signed:
Frustrated Parents
Dear FP’s:
Short answer: Yes. Make sure Waldo does his homework, and submits it.
Longer, more PC answer: Great question, and that concern and frustration is shared by many parents. My guess is that you have access to ParentVue, the nifty avenue through which you can view your Waldo’s attendance, grades, outstanding homework, etc. If you don’t – it’s easy – go to the district website, www.svusd68.org, click on ‘Parents,’ then mosey down to ParentVue. User-friendly, just follow the directions.
Then, every day after school, I would encourage you and Waldo to follow something similar to this routine: go online, class by class, and see if there is any outstanding work. To do that, just click on the name of the class, and – voilà – all assignments and points given will show up. If you see a bunch of zeros, please make sure Waldo does those (even if it is too late to receive credit). That will better prepare him for upcoming quizzes and tests, and will at least put a warm fuzzy in the teachers’ hearts, knowing that the DHK (Delinquent Homework Kid) is mending his ways.
Then, focus on getting homework caught up, and staying current. Oh – make sure he pressed the ‘submit’ button after he completes an assignment. Some students space that last important action. Then, before Waldo jumps in bed, make sure he is charging his Chromebook. They are to be fully charged each morning. Waldo will submit much of his homework via Google Classroom. Tricky to do if his laptop is out of juice!
I would avoid saying, “Oh Waldo of dim wattage, what is your problem? Why the downhill slide? You started out with A’s, now you have C’s and D’s. And F’s are on the horizon. Bad omen.”
Rather, you might try this approach: “Waldo, darlin’, hey! Please know that your parental units are here to help cheer you on and succeed at Buena. ‘Roses are red; Waldo’s our kid; study hard, so you don’t hit the skids. Rah rah rah.’ “ That was actually pretty lame, but you get the point. Idea: slap a sticky note on his toothbrush (or phone?) to cue him regarding that pre-bedtime task.
Might want to develop some type of reward/consequences path. Grades rising? Phone stays with Waldo. Grades slipping? In your protective custody until there is improvement. Or whatever seems to motivate your Waldo.
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.