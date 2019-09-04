Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, "Waldo," plans on becoming an NBA basketball star making $50 million a year. Because of that career goal, he is sloughing off on doing homework, because he "doesn’t see the point."
The funny thing is that he does not even currently play basketball for Buena … he is sure that when he gets into the college of his choice (has mentioned 10 or 12 different ones, all Ivy League types), a coach will spot him and beg him to join the team. Do you have any suggestions?
Signed:
Frustrated Parents
Dear FP’s:
Kids these days! You gotta love ‘em. Fifty million a year? ‘Nuf to squeak by on.
The good part of this is that your Waldo sees himself as being a future success. Good self-image-type of thing. But … drastically unrealistic. Only about .000000000001 percent of kids who play basketball in high school or college go on to earn those big bucks.
What I would zoom in on here is "reality therapy." Specifically, "homework therapy." You are the parents, and Waldo is your son. I am assuming he is under 18, so – by law – your future NBA star needs to "obey reasonable directives given from parents."
Requiring kids to do their homework certainly falls within those bounds. If he refuses, then … consequences. If he complies, rewards.
Different kids respond to different ‘carrots.’ True blast from the past: I had one set of parents – years ago – about ready to pull their hair out, because ‘their Waldo’ just would not do any work. He was bright, but lazy as a slug. So … they offered to buy him a new car (I am not making this up) if he received straight A’s. He did. And now … years later, being very successful … he has probably reciprocated and bought his parents new cars.
Personally, I would make my kid a deal he couldn’t refuse: work, or life as you have known it will be about to end. Phone? Gone. Time to hang with friends at the mall? Not even a possibility. Use of the family car? Out of the picture. And, the upcoming family trip to Disneyworld? On hold until the LO (Lazy One) gets with the program.
Please explain to him that – peering into the probable future – you saw Waldo’s work ethic, and paid extra to have tickets that could be indefinitely delayed. Kudos for you!
I would avoid saying, “Calling all couch potatoes! Alert! Alert! Dinner will be in five minutes – all hands on deck. Family time! And … you must share (new rule in the ‘hood’) – what the favorite thing is that you learn each day. Otherwise, no dessert!
Mom and Dad will also share about their day. Family bonding type of thing. Worth a try. Then, time to finish up homework, and then off to bed by 9 p.m. at the latest.
You will LOVE this new routine, as you will see your formerly pathetic grades rise like a Phoenix. On second thought, the LO probably won’t know what that means, so you might say, rise like a firecracker. Dorky, but it might communicate.
Rather, you might try this approach. “Waldo, dear one of HAS – Homework Avoidance Syndrome – Mom and Dad, a/k/a your favorite parental units, do love love love you. In fact, we love you so much that we are going to implement a Tough Love approach to this homework thing. Homework done? Life is good. Homework incomplete? Kitchen Table Therapy. Yup, you guessed it: parked at the kitchen table until we check over what was due.
And we know that StudentVue and ParentVue will cue us in on all the gory details of work due. Like someone once famous said, “We can do this the easy way, or the hard way.” Let’s do this the easy way. You are bright, and could probably knock out homework in an hour after school. That’s assuming you use your class time wisely and complete as much work as possible each class period.
So, thank you in advance for your cooperation. We look forward to your next Progress Report. Actually, we can just check your grades every day in ParentVue, so we anticipate good news on the horizon.”
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C