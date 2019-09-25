Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, ‘Waldo,’ really wants to go to the Homecoming dance, which is this Saturday. The problem is, he doesn’t have a date and is sort of shy about asking ‘Lambie Pie.’ He is a sophomore, and really hasn’t had a girlfriend yet.
What would you suggest?
Signed:
Hopeful Parents
Dear HP’s:
Your Waldo sounds like a nice young man! Thankfully, he didn’t go up to Lambie Pie and say, “Hey, girl, this is your lucky day! I am going to take you to Homecoming. So … get cookin’ in a beautiful outfit. I would suggest Dillard’s or Macy’s – something high-class enough to reflect upon the entitled status of your date.”
Rather, I would suggest that Waldo gather a handful of the friends he usually hangs out with, and suggest they go as a group. This is increasingly common, and the kids appear more relaxed and have a great time. Often, one of the parents will allow the kids to eat dinner at their home beforehand … a cookout, even pizza/wings type of thing. Nothing fancy. The objective is to be together, and to have fun. Then, while at the dance, they can enjoy the snacks that are provided, visit with their other couple hundred closest friends, and even do some group dances. Old-school, but most dances include a dash of “YMCA,” “The Chicken Dance,” “Electric Slide,” and even “The Twist.” Some of the adults also join in on some of those throwbacks.
Also, sometimes little grouplets of kids decide to dress together – same T-shirts, same colors, etc. The dress attire for Homecoming runs the gambit – from casual to a bit dressy, but usually not “prom-dressy.”
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.