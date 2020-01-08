Dear Mrs. C:
Our son, “Waldo,” is not happy with his second semester schedule. He has the same teachers, except for a new teacher for his one-semester class, but a couple of his classes are in different sequences. He says this is going to ruin his life. Do you have any advice?
Signed:
Concerned Parents:
Dear CP’s:
I would be, too. Concerned, that is. Not about his slight schedule change, but about the hissy fit he is throwing over this slight change.
Please assure Mr. NH (Not Happy) that this slight schedule modification was not a grand conspiracy to drive him nuts. Rather, the overall picture is that we want classes to be as evenly leveled as possible.
It’s not educationally prudent if, for example, one fourth-hour English class has 32 students, and another one has 22. Need to ‘even Steven’ them.
My guess is that Mr. NH had a one-semester class first semester, and then another one-semester class second semester. Those one-semester classes are usually not taught every hour (classes such as Psychology, Sociology, Animal Science, Microbiology, Forensic Science, Astronomy, Starting Your Own Business, Driver’s Ed, etc.) – so, the one-semester class for second semester basically forced one of his year-long classes to be in a different hour. No malice intended.
I would use this as a teachable moment for Mr. NH. Stuff happens – make the best of it. “When life gives you lemons, make lemonade (my Mom’s favorite saying); see the glass half-full; it is what it is” types of approaches.
I would avoid saying, “Waldo, for pity’s sake, a slight nano-micro change in your schedule is causing this major drama meltdown? Get a grip! Suck it up and make the best of it. You become like what you focus on, and if you continue to engage in this pity party, you will be so not fun to be around. In fact, you are close to getting on Dad’s and my last nerve. And that’s an unwise place to be.”
Rather, I would try this approach: “Waldo! What? You have a different lunch hour? How cool is that! Just think … there are 1,000 more possible friends! Maybe even your grade-school BFF’s – Trixie and Bubbles – might have this lunch. You have been wanting to have the same lunch they do for over a year now. Dad and I can’t wait to see if you have run into them at lunch! If so, you could scope out which lunch line they prefer — the pizza line, daily specials, sandwiches, or salads/wraps/nachos line.” Hmmmm ... methinks there might even be a future prom date amidst this new lunch …”
Hope this helps!
- Mrs. C
ELAINE CARLSON is a Buena High School counselor. Questions can be sent to her at elaine.carlson@svps.k12.az.us.