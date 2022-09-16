SIERRA VISTA — Having top grades is one thing.
But receiving recognition at the national level for all your scholastic accomplishments couldn’t be better.
And for four Buena High School seniors, it’s almost like the icing on the cake.
Because of their exceptional classroom achievements and high-level GPA averages, the students were awarded with academic honors from the prestigious College Board Recognition Programs.
All four students — Adrian Dilone, James Fettkether, Kaitlin O’Connell and Matthew Faglie — excelled in their College Board assessments as well as classwork to earn their respective national recognition academic awards, which colleges and universities use to identify academically-competitive underrepresented students.
Dilone received the National African American Recognition and the National Hispanic Recognition awards, Fettkether was given the National Indigenous award, and O’Connell and Faglie both earned the National Hispanic Recognition award.
College Board's four recognition programs — National African American Recognition Program, National Hispanic Recognition Program, National Indigenous Recognition Program and National Rural and Small Town Recognition Program — awards academic honors to underrepresented students.
“We’re thrilled that our students have earned this recognition," said Buena High School Principal Nicole Young. "We are very proud of them for their achievements in their classrooms and on College Board assessments. These programs help students from underrepresented backgrounds stand out to colleges during admissions.”
The National Recognition Programs grant underrepresented students with academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them stand out during the admissions process. Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded through the College Board’s Student Search Service.
Students who may be eligible have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10. They have earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams and are African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town.
Eligible students will be invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year and will be awarded at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“We want to honor the hard work of these students through the College Board National Recognition Programs,” said Tarlin Ray, College Board senior vice president of BigFuture, a college resource. “This program creates a way for colleges and scholarship programs to connect directly with underrepresented students who they are hoping to reach. We hope the award winners and their families celebrate this prestigious honor, and it helps them plan for their big future.”