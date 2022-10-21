SIERRA VISTA — Young people peered into their future during Buena High School’s annual College and Career Night held Monday, Oct. 17 in the high school cafeteria.
Whether it was about choosing a college, entering the workforce or the military, what they saw when they gazed into that crystal ball was a pretty promising future.
Tables representing 43 organizations, including regional and out-of-state colleges, Cochise College CTE programs, scholarship organizations, local businesses and military organizations were on hand to answer questions and help guide prospective graduates through the maze of college, real world careers and opportunities available.
"This is an annual event that Buena has hosted (over the years)" said Sierra Vista Unified School District public information officer Valerie Weller. "It did have a little decline due to COVID in the last years, but now is back to normal."
For many who are college-bound after they graduate this June, there was a wide array of choices — from junior colleges like Pima and Cochise College to four-year universities like the University of Wisconsin, Grand Canyon University and even faraway Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Students thinking about the recording industry found representatives from the Conservatory of Recording Arts and Sciences in Gilbert, which specializes in audio recording, audio engineering and production education ready to answer whatever questions they had.
Usually accompanied by a parent or two, students seeking to further their schooling at the next level were encouraged to turn over every stone in financing their education by learning how to prepare for college and finding information about available scholarships with representatives who were on hand.
Those considering spending the next four years or more in military service found ample information thanks to representatives from the U.S. Marines, Navy and Army as well as those from the Southwest Buffalo Soldiers Association, Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, Sierra Vista VFW and the Sierra Vista Military Officers Association of America (MOAA).
If it was federal, county and city positions prospective graduates had an interest in, there were officials from the U.S. Customs, the U.S. Border Patrol, Sierra Vista Police and Fire departments, as well as the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office. Local businesses like Sulfur Springs Valley Electric, AZ @Work and SEACOM were also available.
