The back to school event took place on July 24 from 9-11 a.m. The event started a bit earlier as we had several cars ready to go through the drive-thru to pick up their school supplies for this school year. Regardless of the bad weather, we had the Bisbee Police Department, Sparklight, the Arizona Rangers, and the Chiricahua Community Health Center there helping out and distributing school supplies along with information to families for the upcoming school year.
We want to thank our volunteers, sponsors, and each of your organizations for making a difference for our students and families.
A special thank you to Kim Collins, Janice Stillhard, Debbie Spivey, Dirk Wolhart, Roy TeagueJulie Delk, Martha Elkins, Michelle Romero, Tom Woody, Eva Arenas, Jerome O’ Leary, Murray Creighton, Chief Albert Echave, and Tamara Birch, for your continued support!
Special thanks to the following organizations:
Safeway
Freeport McMoRan
Making Connections 4U/ Cochise Connections
Sparklight
Bisbee Fire Fighter Association
Bisbee Fire Department
Caring Connections
Copper Queen Hospital
Bisbee Police Department
Sierra Vista Herald/Review
Chiricahua Community Health Center
Kiwanis Club of Bisbbe
Washington Federal Bank
Western Bank
Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee
Bisbee Books & Music
AZ Bisbee Rangers
JH & Marguerite Ladd
Cochise County Reading/Literacy Council
Child & Family Resources
Junior Youth Empowerment Program of Cochise County
Submitted by Cochise Connections