The back to school event took place on July 24 from 9-11 a.m. The event started a bit earlier as we had several cars ready to go through the drive-thru to pick up their school supplies for this school year. Regardless of the bad weather, we had the Bisbee Police Department, Sparklight, the Arizona Rangers, and the Chiricahua Community Health Center there helping out and distributing school supplies along with information to families for the upcoming school year.

We want to thank our volunteers, sponsors, and each of your organizations for making a difference for our students and families.

A special thank you to Kim Collins, Janice Stillhard, Debbie Spivey, Dirk Wolhart, Roy TeagueJulie Delk, Martha Elkins, Michelle Romero, Tom Woody, Eva Arenas, Jerome O’ Leary, Murray Creighton, Chief Albert Echave, and Tamara Birch, for your continued support!

Special thanks to the following organizations:

Safeway

Freeport McMoRan

Making Connections 4U/ Cochise Connections

Sparklight

Bisbee Fire Fighter Association

Bisbee Fire Department

Caring Connections

Copper Queen Hospital

Bisbee Police Department

Sierra Vista Herald/Review

Chiricahua Community Health Center

Kiwanis Club of Bisbbe

Washington Federal Bank

Western Bank

Boys & Girls Club of Bisbee

Bisbee Books & Music

AZ Bisbee Rangers

JH & Marguerite Ladd

Cochise County Reading/Literacy Council

Child & Family Resources

Junior Youth Empowerment Program of Cochise County

Submitted by Cochise Connections

Tags