SIERRA VISTA — Buena High school assistant principal Elizabeth Jimenez has been named the new principal of Carmichael Elementary school beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.
Jimenez will be taking the baton from current Carmichael principal Michelle Wambach — who will become the principal of Village Meadows elementary next school year.
The Herald/Review sat down with Jimenez to learn more about her and her plans for the upcoming school year.
Herald/Review (H/R): Why did you decide to pursue a career in education?
Elizabeth Jimenez (EJ): I grew up in a home where I was always encouraged to go to school and get an education. In my home I often heard the phrase “Si Se Puede” or “Yes You Can”. My goal has always been to make a difference in as many lives as possible and to let every child know that no matter the circumstances “Si Se Puede”. I truly believe that every student can and will learn. Each and every one of them has something wonderful to offer this world, and I am here to support them in their journey.
H/R: How long have you worked at SVUSD? What positions have you held in the district?
EJ: I have worked for SVUSD since December of 2018 as an Assistant Principal at Buena High School.
H/R: Why did you decide to apply as the new principal of Carmichael Elementary School for the next school year?
EJ: Carmichael has many wonderful attributes, and I feel honored to become part of all the school has to offer our community. Carmichael is an amazing school with staff that are extremely dedicated to the students and students that are eager to learn.
The moment a person walks through the doors of Carmichael you can feel the positive energy. I am excited to be part of the vision of turning Learners into Leaders. I hope that I can make a difference in the lives of the students and staff at Carmichael. I want every single child and staff member to continue to find success, and I want to be there to support them on their journey.
H/R: Where did you get your undergraduate and graduate degrees?
EJ: Associate of Arts in General Studies, Cochise College. Bachelor of Arts in Elementary Education, University of Arizona South. Master of Arts in Special Education and Rehabilitation, University of Arizona South. Master of Arts in Educational Leadership, Northern Arizona University.
H/R: Outside of the classroom, what are some of your interests/hobbies?
EJ: I enjoy making crafts and of course spending as much time as possible with my family.
H/R: What are some of the things that you are most looking forward to seeing with the upcoming school year?
EJ: I am looking forward to excelling as they begin to overcome the challenges they have faced the past few years. It is going to be an amazing year.