SIERRA VISTA — The Sierra Vista Unified School District's Google search page for Buena High School was apparently hacked Monday.
It wasn't immediately clear when the hack was made.
A "Buena High School" search in Google yielded bizarre photos of random people and items rather than the normal school district-related photos that are typically associated with the search page.
Most of the photos, which included an image of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and a photoshopped image from the capture of Saddam Hussein, were bizarre. Some could be deemed upsetting or offensive by viewers.
Additionally, the hacker or hackers changed the title on the search return to "Jo mama's high High School."
The Herald/Review has emails out to district Superintendent Kelly Glass and her administrative assist Alan Ramsey, as well as calls to the Sierra Vista Police Department in regards to the alleged hacking.
