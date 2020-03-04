SIERRA VISTA — Some 300 incoming Buena High School freshmen have already registered for the new school year this fall after the school worked to streamline the process following problems in 2019.
On Feb. 25 and 27, Buena hosted “Class Request and Tour Night,” an event designed to replace the school’s “Back to School Registration” process, said Kelly Segal, the district’s assistant superintendent.
The event was held in part to address issues at last year’s registration, including last-minute schedule changes, parents and students waiting for hours to sign up for classes or see counselors, and general confusion and anger.
“This is a first for Buena and a first for our new online registration rollout,” Segal said through an email prior to the event. “Lots of good things will be going on.”
The event allowed students and parents to speak with counselors, tour the campus, and sign up for Chromebooks. Buena cheerleaders, the Rhythmix choir and Buena band provided entertainment during the event, while JROTC performed drills and greeted parents and students.
“The first night of the registration, 227 students registered for classes,” Segal noted after the event’s first day, describing the early registration as a “big success.”
Incoming freshman Malachi Odoms, 13, is transferring to Buena from charter school Leman Academy of Excellence. Odoms visited the school and registered for classes on the event’s second night.
“I thought all the people here were really friendly and helpful,” he said. “I was impressed with the school and am looking forward to starting my freshman year here.”
Daniel Sullivan, a 14-year-old Joyce Clark Middle School student, was at the early-registration event with his mother, Naramen.
“I have two older boys who attend school here, so this feels like our first home,” she said. “Daniel is both nervous and excited about going to school here. It’s a huge school and a big change from Joyce Clark, but once he’s settled in, I know he’s going to enjoy attending high school here.”
Buena’s early registration is intended to help streamline the school’s registration process, said Principal Kristen Hale while chatting with parents and students on the event’s second night.
“After last year’s problems with our ‘back to school registration,’ we wanted to do something to make it a positive experience for our incoming freshmen and their families,” Hale said. “We’ve had great participation from teachers, student teachers and student volunteers, so this is a wonderful school-wide effort.”
Hale said that every single student that attended the event met with a counselor to get help with course requests for the upcoming year.
“Parents will see an email from me so they can look at their student’s course requests and will be able to make changes through their student’s counselor if necessary,” said Hale. “Reorganizing our registration is an important step for improving our student registration process, and it seems to be working well. Students, parents and staff seem happy with how this new, streamlined process is going.”
Praising the event as an “amazing success,” Hale said approximately 80 percent of the incoming freshman class completed course requests.
“This new process has given us the opportunity to secure course requests with parent input which will ensure that our master schedule is built with accuracy,” she said. “The staff and current students enjoyed getting to meet the incoming families. The turn out was excellent and anyone that is considering attending Buena next year can complete the Course Request online.”
For more information, freshmen can go to Buena’s website at www.svusd68.org, click on buena and go to the class of 2024.