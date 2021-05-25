SIERRA VISTA − Even with the past school year complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic, close friends Isabel Volk-Felix and Kylianne Chadwick get to cross the stage together as Buena High School’s 2021 valedictorian and salutatorian.
2021 Buena High School Valedictorian: Isabel Volk-Felix
Volk-Felix, a Sierra Vista native who’s been valedictorian every year since elementary school, aspires for a career as an aerospace engineer after graduating from Buena High School on May 27.
Volk-Felix said that her desire to pursue this field sparked during her sophomore year presentation on NASA’s Apollo space program for the National History Day Competition.
“That was one of the most inspirational projects of my life,” said Volk-Felix, 18. “Throughout the research, I developed this really intense interest in spacecraft and the mechanics of it all. I was lucky to interview one of my relatives (Jack Lousma), who was a NASA astronaut and he worked in mission control during the Apollo 13 mission.”
Because of that presentation, Volk-Felix plans on majoring in Aerospace Engineering while attending Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University this Fall.
Volk-Felix said that math has been her favorite subject throughout high school, but noted that she’s had an affinity for music as a flautist alongside Chadwick, who also played the flute before switching to the drums senior year.
“I always loved all the math classes,” said Volk-Felix. “I just really liked the challenge of math and understanding all the concepts ... I played the flute and I was section leader in the flute section last year.”
Volk-Felix continued, “Because we were already such close friends, it made band so much fun. It was such a wonderful time.”
Volk-Felix and Chadwick met and became best friends during their freshman year on Buena’s basketball team.
Volk-Felix played center and forward positions on the team until an ankle injury the summer before her sophomore year led her to leave the sport.
Since then, Volk-Felix has continued her love for sports through training as a ballet dancer, tennis player and joining the city’s archery team.
In addition to her academics, Volk-Felix has been heavily involved in extracurricular clubs and organizations at Buena, including: DECA, Tri M, and in the school’s National Honors Society.
Volk-Felix said that the most challenging aspect of the pandemic was not being able to see her friends, noting how she and Chadwick were assigned to different days to attend in-person classes through the school’s hybrid format.
“It was definitely a lot to get used to,” said Volk-Felix. “I’ve had the same group of friends since freshman year. They’ve really motivated me.”
However, Volk-Felix said that despite the challenges of adjusting to online classes, the pandemic’s influence with the hybrid schedule allowed her to take additional online courses.
“I took online classes in addition to my classes in Buena, which was something that I wouldn’t be able to do if I was in-person,” said Volk-Felix. “ I found some really interesting classes. I took AP macroeconomic and microeconomics, AP art history, human geography and honors marine biology.”
Reflecting on the past four years of high school, Volk-Felix said that one of the lessons that stood out to her the most is “trust the process.”
“I was very shy and uncomfortable in my classes. It took a bit of getting used to,” said Volk-Felix. “But as the weeks went by, I met more people, I joined basketball, I joined clubs. Over time, it got better. Looking back on it, it’s a very stark difference. As a freshman, I couldn’t imagine that I would be the person I am now.”
Graduating with a GPA of 4.680, Volk-Felix expresses gratitude to all who have supported her over the years.
“I would like to thank everyone for supporting me through the good and the bad,” said Volk-Felix. “It’s kept me going. I appreciate every single person who’s been there.”
2021 Buena High School Salutatorian: Kylianne Chadwick
Buena High School salutatorian Kylianne Chadwick hopes to pursue a career in biology and educating the public about scientific findings.
Chadwick, 17, who’s originally from Utah and moved to Sierra Vista when she was 8 years old, plans on attending the University of Arizona and studying Molecular/Cellular Biology after graduating from Buena on May 27.
“Educating people about science findings and communicating to others about their health: that’s why I wanted to pursue this,” said Chadwick. “I’m trying to keep my options open. I’m just going to try my best and see where it takes me from there.”
Chadwick said that she became fascinated with the human body through her AP Biology classes with teachers Angela Crouch and Beverly Adams.
“I just thought the subject was very interesting, and I’m planning on pursuing biology in college because of those great teachers,” said Chadwick. “I started looking into it, and decided that I want to go into the medical field, like analyzing data, developing medications, without having to do operations.”
In addition to having a 4.667 GPA, Chadwick has been an active member of Buena’s basketball team, a flautist and drummer in Buena’s band, and a member of the National Honors Society.
Chadwick said that she played as a point guard freshman year, a guard sophomore year. For her junior and senior year, Chadwick played forward or center positions on the court.
“It was a big transition throughout my high school years,” said Chadwick.
Chadwick echoed Volk-Felix’s bittersweet sentiment about the pandemic’s influence on their education, noting the challenges and benefits of the hybrid schedule. Because of this schedule, Chadwick said she was able to get a job at Culver’s in September of last year.
“I got a job this year and I know if it weren’t for the pandemic, because I went to school two days a week, I (wouldn't have had) the opportunity to work those hours,” said Chadwick. “I’ve learned a lot from my job.”
The lesson that was the most prominent for Chadwick from her high school experience was getting out of her comfort zone.
“When I was coming into high school, I was really shy and I came from a small school,” said Chadwick. “At first I was really nervous to join sports or clubs. Every time I pushed myself out of my comfort zone, it paid off ... All of my best experiences have come from pushing myself out of my comfort zone and because of that, I’m a much different person than I was as a freshman.”
As she prepares to enter the next chapter, Chadwick expresses gratitude to her family, friends, coaches, and teachers for their support and for making high school a fun experience.
“I always try to do my very best, even though this past year was really weird ... I’m really grateful that I can give a speech and to have this title.”