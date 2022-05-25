COCHISE COUNTY — “We have to preserve this.”
The Friends of the Huachuca Mountains, a nonprofit organization that manages the Carr House in Carr Canyon, is opening its doors to the public for the first full season of nature presentations and visitors since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic nearly three years ago.
“We were completely closed for the first year because we are located on Forest Service property, we had to follow Forest Service guidelines for things like COVID precautions,” said Carolyn Santucci, a FOHM board member.
“This year — knock on wood — COVID seems to be in abeyance at this point,” Santucci said. “So, the Forest Service has given us permission to reopen in-house, and we’re really excited that we’ll be able to do that. We are open every Saturday and Sunday and all national holidays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. And we’ll be open through Thanksgiving weekend in November.”
The upcoming roster of programs features cult classics like Mike Foster’s Day of the Dead presentation Oct. 30 and Tom Miscione’s “Hooray for Herps-Snakes, Lizards and More” June 19. There also will be presentations on astronomy, insects, amphibians and poems.
Santucci said all talks will be on Sundays starting at 1:30 p.m. at the Carr House, 1011 E, Carr Canyon Road. She said admission is free and all ages are welcome.
Dr. Steve Merkley, biology instructor at Cochise College, said he will be presenting a program on the beavers on the San Pedro River at the Carr House Aug. 21.
“I’m just fascinated by the San Pedro River and was given an opportunity to get involved with beavers about three years ago,” said Merkley. “The Friends of the San Pedro actually invited me to get some students involved from the college and get out on the rivers.
“So, myself and some colleagues and some students from Cochise College have been involved with monitoring the river the last three years with some other organizations, and I wanted to share a bit about what we have learned in that time. And in addition, we’ve been fortunate enough to get some trail camera photos and videos of the beaver on the river — which is really cool and also useful information because most of the monitoring, we don’t actually see the beaver, we see evidence of the beaver.”
Merkley said he wants to touch on the ecological importance of the American beaver and the prosperity and extinction of the species throughout the Southwest.
“There was a massive decline due to trapping and fur trading in the late 19th and early 20th centuries,” said Merkley. “Recently, it’s been introduced into many areas and starting to flourish again ... I’m going to focus on the same patterns specifically on the San Pedro River. It actually was once referred to as the ‘Beaver River’ by early settlers because of the abundance of beaver along its course.”
The FOHM was founded by Ralph and Rosemary Snapp in 1996.
“Ralph and Rosemary met with personnel from the Coronado National Forest because, of course, the whole Huachuca Mountain range — or a good part of it — is part of the Coronado National Forest,” said Santucci.
“So, Ralph and Rosemary had some members of the National Forest Service — I think the ranger at that time and a couple of other people — come up and chat with them about what their plans were for the area, their interest in preserving the history and the natural environment and wildlife. With the permission of the Forest Service and some assistance from the Forest Service, they began the process of restoring the stone house — now the Carr House — so that it was usable.”
The rest is history and a legacy that’s continued on to produce 250 nature programs so far, according to Santucci. She said the community needs to take a proactive stance on wildlife conservation starting with education.
“We’re becoming, I think, more removed from nature as society changes,” Santucci said. “And we live in such a unique area with so much history, so many unique animals and birds as well. And people just aren’t as aware of a lot of the things that are around them.
“We have to preserve this. We have to preserve this for the future, and the best way to do that is to educate people, make them more aware of things they can do to help promote the conservation of the area, and wildlife and nature ... My generation, we’re the ones who are doing it now but we need people to be able to be interested enough in the future to step up and take over when we are no longer around or no longer able to do this kind of thing.”