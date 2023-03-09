CAS hhonored1

From left, Krista Anderson, Cognia director for the State of Arizona; Julianne Toepfer, CAS High School principal; and Ashley Hamilton, former CAS High School principal.

 Submitted

SIERRA VISTA — The Center for Academic Success High School has been named a 2022 Cognia School of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools in the U.S., Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as schools of distinction.

The program recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected CAS High School as one of the 96 schools and 38 systems out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for its 2022 Cognia Schools and Systems of Distinction.

