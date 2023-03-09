SIERRA VISTA — The Center for Academic Success High School has been named a 2022 Cognia School of Distinction for excellence in education. Cognia, the global nonprofit school improvement organization, recognized 96 schools in the U.S., Puerto Rico and nine in other countries across the globe as schools of distinction.
The program recognizes pre-K–12 education institutions that exemplify excellence in education and service to learners. Cognia selected CAS High School as one of the 96 schools and 38 systems out of more than 1,500 institutions that were eligible for its 2022 Cognia Schools and Systems of Distinction.
“We are so proud to be recognized by Cognia for our hard work and the outstanding education that we offer to our students,” said Principal Julianne Toepfer.
CAS High School participated in Cognia’s rigorous accreditation engagement review process, which is based on research-based performance standards. The process includes a third-party review by education experts of evidence, interviews and classroom observations. The evaluation covers leadership capacity, learning capacity and resource capacity, as well as a demonstrated commitment to continuous improvement.
“The Center for Academic Success High School is to be commended on their recognition as a School of Distinction,” said Dr. Mark A. Elgart, president and CEO of Cognia. “Cognia Accreditation is already a mark of distinction recognized around the world. Being named a School of Distinction further recognizes the commitment to education quality The Center for Academic Success High School has for its learners.”
For Cognia global network member institutions, the organization offers an opportunity to be further recognized as a school or system of distinction in the year in which an accreditation engagement review is held. Unlike the typical six-year accreditation cycle, this program recognizes institutions that hosted a Cognia Accreditation Engagement Review within the recognition year 2021-22.
About Cognia
Cognia is a global, nonprofit improvement organization dedicated to helping institutions and other education providers grow learners, teachers and leaders. It offers accreditation and certification, assessment and professional services within a framework of continuous improvement. Serving 36,000 public and private institutions from early learning through high school in more than 90 countries, Cognia brings a global perspective to advancing teaching and learning. Find out more at cognia.org.
