SIERRA VISTA — The Center for Academic Success hosted its first Spring Art Show on April 27, featuring students' artwork from grades K-12.
The Herald/Review sat with CAS art teacher Tammy Hackett to talk about the event.
Herald/Review: Why did you and your colleagues want to host the first spring art show at CAS?
Tammy Hackett: CAS has not had an art show in the past and this year we thought it’d be a great idea to spread some positivity around. We really believe that our students are incredibly imaginative and creative. We also wanted our community to know that CAS has an amazing art program that the students really enjoy.
H/R: How many art pieces will be shown? Will it include pieces from elementary through high school students?
TH: All grade levels kinder-12th grade will be participating. Each student will have at least one project on display. Some grade levels will have several pieces and we encouraged all students to bring in something of their own to represent their likes and personalities. We estimate anywhere from 500-700 works of art.
H/R: What is the theme of the show?
TH: There really isn’t any particular theme.
H/R: What is the budget for this show?
TH: We weren’t on a restricted budget. Most everything has been created during class using the resources purchased at the beginning of the year.
H/R: Why is it important for the community to come out and support local artists, but specifically, student artists?
TH: Art is such a great outlet for many kids. Sometimes having conversations with teachers or other students can be difficult and intimidating. Art is a fabulous way for students to express themselves. We always encourage them to add their own kind of flair to their projects.