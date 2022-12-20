Twenty-five students at the Center for Academic Success are getting a head start as they prepare to enter the workforce through the Arizona Career Readiness Credentials program that was offered at the school for the first time.
The program is designed to help students and job seekers with their work-ready math, reading and data skills, while also, and just as importantly, helping them develop better communications skills, professionalism, critical thinking and workplace disposition — sometimes referred to as soft skills.
The program has been available to adult job seekers since its inception, and it was thought the service could prove valuable to high school students as well.
Eric Grisham, a business service representative with Arizona@Work, believes high school students can benefit from the material. He reached out to many schools to introduce the program, but without much success.
“Adults were what was targeted, but I realize there is a big gap between young folks and the workforce,” Grisham said. “When I first started being trained on this one of my first questions was why don't we offer this to high school students. I emailed every high school in Cochise County to introduce the program to the principals and CAS is the first one to take me up on it.”
CAS Principal Julianne Toepfer agrees the program can help prepare students for success and give them something tangible in addition to their high school diplomas.
“How do we add value, how can we give kids something in their hand so when they leave us they can go get a job?" she asked. "We want kids to go to college. That’s a given, but what else can we do to support them?”
The Career Readiness Credentials program is part of the Life Skills course at CAS. Gustavo Enriquez teaches the course and said it adds an extra element to his curriculum.
“Once kids move on from high school what do they need to know to make it on their own," he said. "How to conduct themselves, how to talk, how to dress. Things that a lot of students in this generation don’t always have. We go over scenarios about what future employers are possibly looking for so once you finish high school this is what you need to be expecting — this is what your bosses are going to want out of you guys."
Brandon Strange, a sophomore at CAS, believes having the certificate will help him stand out from other candidates.
“”It’s really good for resumes and it helps to show that you are work ready," he said. "It tells employers I’m ready to be a team player and know how to act. That I have etiquette, and I know my way around the workplace.”
Enriquez, Toepfer and Grisham all mentioned one thing in particular about teenagers, and that is today’s youth spends way too much time on cell phones, even in class and on the job. That is not a good habit to fall into.
“I had to monitor the class that Eric was teaching to make sure the kids were not on their cell phones, but actually listening because that’s the generation we’re dealing with," Enriquez said. "These kids have their cell phones with them all the time — it’s like another arm to them. They are raised with these phones and they have to learn when you're on the clock you can't be on your cell phone.”
The program helps in so many ways but it’s the soft skills students learn that will really help them out. They’ve had the training and this should mean something. They should have a leg up on everybody else, that was really our goal.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone