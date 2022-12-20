Twenty-five students at the Center for Academic Success are getting a head start as they prepare to enter the workforce through the Arizona Career Readiness Credentials program that was offered at the school for the first time.

The program is designed to help students and job seekers with their work-ready math, reading and data skills, while also, and just as importantly, helping them develop better communications skills, professionalism, critical thinking and workplace disposition —  sometimes referred to as soft skills.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?