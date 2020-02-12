Bisbee
Greenway Elementary School
In art at Greenway, we have just finished up creating paintings based on Gustave Klimt’s work, The Tree of Life. Students made a tree with symbolic designs instead of a realistic tree. Next we will learn about texture, one of the seven elements of art.
Bisbee High School
Welcome back, Bisbee Puma followers. This is the Bisbee High School Physical Education Department greeting you. This year, we have had fun and wonderful happenings in the sports world. Especially with our female athletes … first our females qualified for the state tournament as a team in cross country, then in wrestling we had two females win a big-time sectional championship. Last, but not least, our girls basketball team held the No. 1 spot in the state. Both wrestling girls and the basketball girls are about to compete in the state tournaments in their respective sports ... GOOD LUCK, LADIES!
As far as happenings in the classroom are concerned, we are about to begin our MLA written research papers. Our oral reports will also be happening. The Puma Post Fitness Test. And the Puma Max-out (strength) Test.
Many good things are happening again in the fitness Puma world. As well as continuing each individual’s personalized fitness program, these programs are designed to meet each person’s needs and wants.
Thanks for your time and attention. If anyone is ever in the need of a good fitness program, just come around. You know where to find me.
Sierra Vista
Buena High School
Buena Film/TV competed at Regionals in Tucson on Friday. Congrats to Faith Henry, Arrys Richard, Kyle Johnson, and Janae Anglin for winning 1st place in Broadcast News Production, and congratulations to Samantha Coulston, Lilliana Dicks, Joey Frazier, Ivan Escarcega, and Lee Yarbrough for qualifying for State.
The Buena Criminal Justice Crime Scene Team finished third overall in the Skills USA Southern Regionals. Members broke down a crime scene, collected evidence, and submitted results to the judges. Team members were Ashley Mills, Cynthia-Daisy Meza, and Zyrah Triviz. The team qualified for the state competition in April with a shot at the national championships in June.
Getting to Know Buena Night will be held on Thursday, Feb. 20, in the cafeteria from 5-7 p.m. All are welcome to come and see the many classes, clubs and activities Buena has to offer.
Congratulations to Spencer Boren and Veronica Enamorado. They will be representing Buena at the ESU Shakespeare regional competition on Feb. 29.
Are you interested in learning about Technology Integration in Sierra Vista Unified School District? If you are, then we invite you to our first annual TEXPO! The Technology Integration Team is hosting our first TEXPO poster session on March 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at the Rothery Educational Service Center. Come hear from teachers, students, and staff on how technology is positively impacting our schools!
Tombstone
Walter J. Meyer SchoolMrs. Spoto Fifth and Sixth Grades
In Science, all fifth- through eighth-graders entered the Science Fair. We had 75 students enter the fair from Walter J Meyer. I would like to thank all of the parents who helped with the projects and all of the students who were able to complete a board and do interviews with judges.
Our winners will be going on to the County Yes Fair later this month.
In Social Studies, we have been studying human migration and influence in fifth grade. Sixth grade has been working on Greek history and Mythology. Seventh and eighth grade have been working on civic involvement.
I hope all have had a great break and are refreshed to start a New Year.
Mr. Richards Seventh Grade
HA! I thought we would get started after the Thanksgiving break, but alas, with everything going on, we have been delayed once again. I will be reviewing some material we have received over the Christmas break and prepping for a good start in January.
We took a little break from DMS while the benchmark testing was ongoing and just didn’t try to start PROBE #3 one week before Christmas break. Yes, that means the seventh grade completed Probe 2 on Dec. 5 with a weekly median of 83. Math Benchmarks were completed with 100% of the fifth through eighth grades. The Christmas Program was a great success!
Huachuca City School
First-grade students welcomed the community members/parents to their classrooms during career week. Parents from various professions came to talk to our students. Students were proud to have their parents present, and we had more participation than we expected. Among the careers were firefighters/EMT’s, our very own Huachuca City Police Department, nurses, tele-performance, a cowboy, a miner/heavy machine mechanic, a residential home care provider, teachers, bus drivers, and para-professionals to name a few! Local businesses who participated included Gunny’s Mobile Restaurant, Swan’s Food, and Ace Hardware.
Our fourth-grade team, Ms. Ford and Ms. McCroy are collaborating on activities during Black History Month.
Fifth grade is currently studying the Civil War. Mrs. Call has coordinated with Civil War reenactors from Fenner’s Louisiana Battery to visit our school. They will be reenacting part of the Civil War at our campus. 5th grade students are reading the book, Iron Thunder, written by AVI to complement their Civil War Unit.
We merged into a semi-self-contained model in sixth grade. Mrs. Northcutt is teaching Social Studies and Language Arts while Mrs. Bonds is teaching Science and Math. This is to help the students transition into the middle school model next year. Mrs. Northcutt is currently working on a North African Unit. Students will be making African paper mache masks to incorporate Art.
Teachers and students are working hard to review all content for the AZMerit and AIMS testing.
Our Quarter 2 Awards assembly is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 13., when a boy and a girl from grades two through six will receive a brand-new bike for having the most Accelerated Reader points. The Masonic Lodge was generous to provide these gifts for our students. It was a pleasure to work with Huachuca City librarian Suzanne Harvey to accomplish this goal.
The Lady Mustangs are halfway through the basketball season. They are doing a fantastic job. We’ve had some wins and some losses, but the girls are learning about sportsmanship while having fun building relationships with their peers. The girls have 5 more games before the season is over at the end of February.
Tombstone High School
The wrestling team is competing in the sectional meet this Saturday. Athletes who finish in the top four will qualify for the state championship.
The science club racing to the sun is building a solar-paneled go-cart. The JROTC rifle team competed at the regional rifle meet.
Spring sports practice for softball, baseball, track, and Tennis begins Monday.
The boys and girls basketball teams will compete in the 2A east regional basketball tournament next week.