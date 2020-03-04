The Civil War came to life at Huachuca City School last Friday when Fenner’s Louisiana Battery rolled onto campus.
Reenactors came wearing 1860s period clothing and showcased artillery, weapons, sundries, cookware, fashions and other items used by soldiers and civilians during that era in our nation’s history.
Fifth- through eighth-grade students learned about the hardships of the American Civil War, the terrible casualties soldiers endured, as well as civilian life.
The Civil War started in 1861 and ended in 1865 as the costliest and deadliest war ever fought on American soil, said Donnis Davis who, with his wife Priscilla, operates Fenner’s Battery, a mobile Civil War historical education company with a mission of teaching future generations about life during that period of American history.
While Donnis talked about the artillery, weapons and supplies used by soldiers at his station, students learned about civilian life from Priscilla, who touched on fashions, food and societal trends. Sons of Confederate Veterans member Curt Tipton talked about some of the weaponry used in the Civil War, as well as equipment used by the scouting, horse-mounted forces, as part of the cavalry’s role. A music station rounded out the presentations.
Soldiers were issued a haversack made of canvas, used to carry food, personal items and ammunition. They ate mostly pork and hardtack — a type of biscuit made of flour, water and salt — and drank coffee while on military campaigns and camped in the field, said Donnis Davis, as he described hardships and wartime conditions the soldiers endured. In his infantry and artillery demonstration, Davis showed how large artillery was loaded and the safety precautions taken by soldiers while firing a cannon.
“I learned a whole lot,” said 10-year-old David McGee. “I have never been that close to a piece of large artillery like they had. When it was time for us to move to a different station, they fired a cannon as a signal for us to move and it was really awesome. It was a very loud 12-pound Mountain Howitzer.”
Along with the artillery station, McGee enjoyed the civilian display that Priscilla Davis presented.
“I liked her big, poofy dress,” he said. “She had on hoops under her skirt made out of memory steel, and it made the dress poof out around her.”
Virginia McGee, David’s grandmother, attended the event with her grandson’s fifth-grade class.
“I learned that the two weapons the soldiers really needed most were the Remington and Navy Colt pistols,” she said. “I also learned the difference between a musket and a rifle. The musket has no grooves, but the rifle has grooves that cause the bullet to spin when it’s fired, which increases its distance and accuracy.”
Davis also spoke of the fate of horses that were used during the war, as well as the high value placed on leather.
“There were more than a million-and-a-half horses killed during the Civil War,” he said. “Leather was scarce, so when horses were killed, soldiers cut them off the fallen animals.”
For her station, Priscilla Davis showcased home life and “fashions of the day.”
She spoke of how women wore layers of clothing with petticoats, the hoop skirts and corsets. Women’s fashions were hot, and the corsets restricted movement, but ladies tolerated those discomforts in the name of fashion.
Eleven-year-old Janie Landry, a fifth-grader, enjoyed learning about the way children from that period of history dressed.
Pointing to a mannequin of a young boy, she said, “I didn’t know that little boys wore dresses. And when they grew up, they had to wear long pants to be considered a man.”
Landry also liked the long dress that Priscilla Davis was wearing.
“I love the beautiful clothes the ladies wore back then,” she said. “I really like the way the hoops make the skirts stand out because they make the dresses even more beautiful.”
Priscilla Davis also touched on the difference between “women” and “ladies,” with ladies considered more fashionable, sophisticated and mannerly.
Students also learned about tea bricks from China, which Davis said were more convenient than loose tea, but also more expensive. Slightly larger than a slice of bread, they were primarily used by wealthier families. The bricks were grated into food for flavoring as well as hot water for tea.
“They also were used for currency,” said Davis, while holding one up for the students to see.
Camille Call, a Huachuca City School fifth-grade teacher, said she has been using the Civil War reenactors as a “valuable teaching tool,” since she started teaching in this area in 2008.
“They are very knowledgeable about military and civilian life on both sides of the Civil War and the students get a lot out of this,” she said. “I think the history portion of the demonstrations is very important for the students and they pay attention to the presenters. Having this kind of live, hands-on opportunity for the students helps with retention.”