COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College’s Adult Education Department honored GED graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 in a May 27 outdoor ceremony.
“This program has definitely opened up my eyes to see what else is there for life, what else education can bring,” said Michael Johnson, 24, a 2013 graduate of the program and a 2021 Cochise College Nursing Program graduate.
Johnson continued, “When I was younger, 16-15 years old, I really didn’t know what I wanted to do with my life. It definitely has opened up my eyes to go further in my career and my education.”
Cochise College Adult Education Program Director Brad Dale said that 48 students, including both classes, graduated with their high school equivalency diploma. He said 25 participated in the ceremony at the Sierra Vista campus lawn on Thursday.
Dale believes with the numerous challenges of the pandemic, graduates are better equipped for entering the workforce or pursuing higher education.
“If anything, they are more prepared because they have achieved their high school equivalency solely online,” said Dale, recalling when classes shifted to an online format for the department on March 31 of last year. “I think that’s some reassurance that despite what happens, they have those skill sets.
“We opened up to graduates last year because with COVID, we didn’t do anything. I would say anything this year is a blessing.”
Cochise College President Dr. J.D. Rottweiler acknowledged the unique experience graduates had in achieving their high school equivalency diploma during the pandemic.
“You’ve shown true resilience and grit,” said Rottweiler in his address to the graduates on Thursday evening. “You completed your high school equivalency during a pandemic. You’ve done what very few will ever be able to say they’ve done. You’ll have a real story to tell.”
The ceremony featured two student speakers: Johnson and Blanca Lopez. Lopez graduated from the program in 2020.
“You can do anything you wish, anything you dream: you just need to work hard,” said Lopez, 28, after Thursday’s ceremony.
Lopez said that she recently got a job as a Medical Assistant with Chiricahua Community Health Center and plans to continue her education by completing the prerequisites for Cochise College’s Nursing Program.
“I’m just going to go slowly, to get more experience with my medical assistant certificate, and keep growing,” said Lopez.
In his speech, Johnson said he was inspired by his adult education teacher, Seyon “CeCe” Washington and his family.
“I just wanted to come out and show that they can do it, we can do it, and that just because we’re GED graduates doesn’t mean that we can’t be successful,” said Johnson. “As we can see, this opens up doors for everybody at this point.”
During the ceremony, winners of the Ava Estellean Wick Scholarship and the Rotary Scholarship were announced by Rotary Club of Sierra Vista President Candy Pardee and Cochise College Foundation Executive Director Denise Hoyos.
Pardee honored Samuel Brunson as the winner of the Rotary scholarship, which is valued at $1,000.
Hoyos announced two winners for the Ava Estellean Wick Scholarship, Maria Sainz and Amanda Moreno. The scholarhship covers 12 credit hours of tuition at Cochise College:.
Cochise College Media & Communications Coordinator Sharrina Cook-General said that graduates were given four tickets each for in-person guests. However, the event was not open to the public, which was invited to watch the live-streamed ceremony on Cochise College’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.