COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College debuted its first Skilled Trades Day, an outreach event for local high school students to learn about the college’s trade certificate programs and talk with industry professionals about pursuing a career in a trade, on March 31 at the Sierra Vista campus.
“Skilled trades have been in decline generationally,” said event organizer and Cochise College Assistant Dean of Workforce Development Karl Griffor. “It’s gotten to the point where your parents said ‘you need to go to college to be a success.’ The American attitude has shifted towards skilled trades as far as their import — which has honestly driven the wages of skilled trades up because there is not as many.
“Folks are seeing that change, they’re seeing that difference, combine that with COVID and an inability to get out to the high schools on a regular basis. And we needed to introduce these students, who frankly, haven’t been able to come out to the college in the last year or two. We have programs out there for them ... But we needed a way to get the word out.”
Griffor said it is the first time this event has been hosted by the college and noted the collaboration with industry partners to showcase the various opportunities available in the trades to students.
The industry partners include Alta Survey, Apache Nitrogen, Arizona G&T Cooperative, CEMEX, KE&G Construction, Morenci Mines, Rutherford Diversified Industries, RL Workman Homes, Southwest Gas and Sulphur Springs Valley Electric Cooperative.
“Most of this is being paid for by our industry partners,” said Griffor. “What we have are folks who are on our advisory committees for our skilled trades branches and divisions. They’re here showcasing what they do, so the students will actually be not just seeing my instructors, they’ll be seeing folks from industry and talking to those folks and finding out what it actually takes to get hired.”
Jhuliana Soto, 19, a senior at Omega Alpha Academy in Douglas, attended the event last week.
“I (came) because I’m a senior and I’m interested in all the corporations that are being presented right now,” said Soto last Thursday. “Right now, I’m very interested in electricity. I think it’s a real cool program and also have a lot of opportunities, and so a lot of interesting things.”
She’s interested in going to college in Douglas, but said she’s still exploring her options on what to study.
PPEP Tech High School senior Jeffrey Whitmer, 17, said he’s already enrolled in Cochise College’s welding program and attended the event to get more information on job opportunities.
“I’ve already done three of the welding courses here. I plan on getting my certificate at the end of the summer,” said Whitmer last Thursday. “I like working with my hands, I like doing technical work and I think it will bring me better career options. I just want to know how to do everything.
“I’m probably going to finish the certificate and think about getting the associates degree for welding science. It’s definitely one of those things I’ve been interested in. I’m still trying to figure out what I want to do for my future career. But I’m definitely exploring my options.”
When it comes to the importance of opening the doors for careers in the trades for high schoolers, Griffor said it’s about rebuilding the workforce decline and helping students see the benefits of a career in the trades.
He said for every person with a master’s degree it takes two people with a bachelor’s degree and seven with an associate’s degree to support them.
“The largest chunk of the workforce is actually certificate- or skills-based and people haven’t looked at that generally,” Griffor said. “So, we need to start pushing it in that direction more as a society because we don’t have that.
“Forty-eight percent of licenses or certificates actually earn more than people with an associate’s degree, 27% earn more than people with a bachelor’s degree. So out of the graduating class of last year, 66% of those students actually enrolled in college according to statistics that are out now, but it’s projected that only 41% of those students — 41% of that 66% — will actually complete college.”
He said with the cost of Cochise College $3,400-$3,800 a year, compared to a four-year degree at a university costing upward of $120,000, enrolling at Cochise College can be a very good deal.