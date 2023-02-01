SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College is hosting a GenCyber Youth Summer Boot Camp for high school and middle school students this summer from 8 a.m3:30 p.m. June 5-9 at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive.

The five-day camp is funded through an $84,238 grant from the National Security Agency, making it free of charge for participants.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?