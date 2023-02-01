SIERRA VISTA — Cochise College is hosting a GenCyber Youth Summer Boot Camp for high school and middle school students this summer from 8 a.m3:30 p.m. June 5-9 at the Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive.
The five-day camp is funded through an $84,238 grant from the National Security Agency, making it free of charge for participants.
Experienced college faculty will lead students through lessons and hands-on cybersecurity activities throughout the camp. Breakfast, lunch and snacks will be provided.
The program will focus on cybersecurity concepts and cover many topics, including cybersecurity introduction and online safety; hardware, operating systems and programming; networking, cryptography and securing data; ethical hacking; and computer careers and concepts review.
"GenCyber at Cochise College is a chance for our middle and high school students to have fun while learning more about cybersecurity," said Dr. Rodney Alexander, college cybersecurity instructor and GenCyber coordinator. "It is also a wonderful opportunity to work with schools and our community."
Applications to register will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis. Teacher approval is required. Space is limited.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone