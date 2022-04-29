COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise College is showing off the artistic prowess of its 2021 Drawing Foundations class, featuring 22 charcoal and graphite still life drawings on display in the Sierra Vista Campus Library Commons until the college’s commencement ceremony on May 13.
The Herald/Review sat down with Cochise College art teacher JenMarie Zeleznak and her students to talk about the inspiration behind the display and the artwork.
Herald/Review: What is the theme for the display? How were the drawings selected for the display?
JenMarie Zeleznak: This showcase features representational still life drawings in both graphite and charcoal from three main projects completed by students in Drawing Foundations at Cochise College, Sierra Vista Campus during the fall semester of 2021. Drawings were selected based on ones that most effectively represented the respective project’s goals ...
Drawing is about combining how you explore your subject with the qualities and characteristics of the materials and techniques. Drawing is a decision-making and problem-solving process that involves observation, thinking, commitment and time.
Through the observation of their subjects, students learned how to respond with different techniques as they experimented with materials and the process of mark making to best represent the authenticity and expression of their subjects.
Outside of some exercises and preliminary work prior to this project, for many students — it was their first time using charcoal on a larger scale, although they were able to choose between graphite and charcoal for the project.
H/R: Why did you decide to submit your drawing for the Drawing Foundations Exhibit?
Ahna Gorden (digital media major, Cochise College): I decided to submit my drawings because my teacher, JenMarie Zeleznak, suggested it to me and asked me to participate. I wanted to showcase the hard work that I put into these pieces and also the beautiful art that JenMarie brought out in me.
Nelida Amaro Ruiz (fine arts major, Cochise College): It is a good opportunity to show our community the skills we have learned in our classes, but also is a great honor to be considered for showing my art.
H/R: What was the process of taking this idea from conception to completion?
Bree Nead (computer programming major, Cochise College): Even when I knew what I wanted to end up with, the hardest part was just starting because you have this huge, blank page. So even when you know what you want it to be when you’re done, it’s really intimidating.
For me, really once I got the basic kind of set up of how I wanted things to start looking, I just started working one little piece at a time. And then at the end, I kinda went through and just started adding all the little details and nitpicking it really.
Shawn Bastian (fine arts major, Cochise College): The process was different for each drawing. The one in graphite we were learning about light and the different densities of light and how to draw that. We built Styrofoam sculptures and photographed them in dramatic lighting and then we drew them.
It was a very enriching experience, and as a beginning art student I took a lot from that assignment that has helped me as an art student. The second drawing in charcoal was a very different process.
We first set up a still life and photographed it then we coated a paper with charcoal and subtracted the charcoal from the paper using our hands or erasers in the areas where there was light and then we went back and added texture.
H/R: How do you feel seeing your work displayed at Cochise College?
Alexa Staples (general studies major, Cochise College): I’m very proud that my kids get to see things that I’m working so hard on — like my kids get to see it on display. I’ve spent all of this time working on things in place, getting to spend all of this extra time with my children.
And this is a chance for them to actually go in and see something that I worked so freaking hard on and for them to see why I’m doing it. That’s one of the reasons I went back to school is to set an example for my kids. I’m excited that I get to show them this example — so it’s like “look how hard mommy worked.” And now, it’s up for people to see and I’m very proud of it.
Aliya Leon (general science major, Cochise College): I’m actually quite happy to have my work on display at Cochise. I’d never thought that anything I drew outside of Christmas gifts would be appreciated or even really liked. So being asked to have my drawing hung for the exhibit was definitely a shock, and I’m more happy than I would’ve thought.
H/R: Why is it important to provide students the opportunity to showcase their artwork?
JZ: We currently don’t have a dedicated art gallery to showcase student work on the Sierra Vista Campus. I was given special permission to hang this showcase, as it deviates from the normal protocols of hanging in the Library Commons.
Showcasing student work is extremely important. It enhances college pride and support of fine arts within the college body and community while also helping to promote our art programs.
It also allows for more accessibility and visibility of student work to educate and inspire the entire campus community about the vitality and importance of visual art, but most importantly to celebrate our students’ hard work and achievements.