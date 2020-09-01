BISBEE — Though it will not be an in-person event, Bisbee and Naco, Ariz., students will be able to get help with school supplies this year thanks to the continued efforts of the nonprofit Cochise Connections.
Adriana Romero, program director for Cochise Connections, stated in an email, “We will not be able to help out as we have in previous years. Our funding was limited this year, but we still want students to know we are here to support them. The school superintendents requested our help. They felt any support to their students would provide normalcy and motivation.”
The students will receive gift certificates for Safeway, Family Dollar and General Dollar stores thanks to donations from Freeport McMoRan Copper and Gold, Making Connections 4U/Cochise Connections, Safeway, Sparklight, Bisbee Rotary Charities and Junior Youth Spiritual Empowerment Program of Cochise County, she added.
The gift certificates will be provided to the school for disbursement to those students who participate in free or reduced lunch programs on Wednesday, Sept. 2, according to Romero.
“The hope of this effort is to motivate students to continue learning regardless of the challenges they face this year due to the pandemic,” she stated. “We are hoping next year we will be able to host our regular back to school event for all our Bisbee and Naco students. Hopefully, next year local businesses are doing better financially, too.”