SIERRA VISTA — It may be up to individual schools and districts on how to proceed with the upcoming academic year, but the common thread is doing what’s best for the students in each of the schools.
Since there doesn’t seem to be certainty on the horizon, Jacqui Clay, Cochise County School Superintendent, is using her role to bring the districts together so they can help one another navigate through the different orders and guidelines from the Arizona Department of Education and Governor Doug Ducey.
After Ducey postponed the start of in-person learning, Clay held a brainstorming season for county superintendents to ask questions, formulate ideas and work through the language of the orders and hopefully receive clarity. She said there were 30 attendees and representation from unified districts, charter and private schools in last week’s meeting.
“We never had that before,” Clay said. “It was amazing. Everybody wanted to help each other.”
One of the topics of discussion was how school would look in the fall. There is a common agreement that school won’t look how it has before and what people are accustomed to, but how it will look will vary from community to community.
Clay said the popular options amongst the group are blended learning and flipped classroom. Both models are hybrid formats, but a flipped classroom would consist of most of the material being learned at home and in-person class time would be used to see if the child has grasped and understands the material.
Clay said while most of the superintendents on the call are leaning towards blended learning, the concern they have is tracking attendance.
Schools will not be required to have an Arizona Online Instruction certification to have an online curriculum, which prior to COVID-19 was needed to receive funding for students in online programs.
Districts must submit their plans to the state before they can start the year, no matter the model they choose.
Schools that choose to start before Aug. 17 have to do so in a completely distance-learning format. Wayne Tucker, Superintendent for PPEP TEC High School, said they are continuing with their scheduled calendar and starting their year on Aug. 5.
“It’s important to get kids started,” Tucker said. “I know we can do it safely with 100 percent distance.”
“We can’t wait for things to be perfect. We have to play the hand we were dealt,” he added.
Tucker said the plan they created slowly integrates students and teachers back into the schools and the classrooms. By being 100 percent distant to start, they can move to in-person learning when safe to do so, and at a comfortable pace for staff and families, he said.
“Because of our (school’s) nature we are pretty used to adapting quickly,” Tucker said.
Tucker said it’s important to start as scheduled, because it’s what benefits the students at his schools the most. Being an alternative school, Tucker said the students are a mix of having a sense of urgency to finish high school or are contemplating dropping out of school, so returning to routine is important.
“The longer we keep them out of the system, the more likely they are to leave the system,” he said. “For us, the clock is ticking.”
Although each of the districts will have their own plan and way of returning to school, Clay says it’s been a collective effort to do what’s best for the students and families of Cochise County.
“This is 100 percent a team effort,” she said. “Everybody in this country is important. We’re all one body and we all have a part to play.”