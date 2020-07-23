SIERRA VISTA — Sierra Vista Unified School District Assistant Superintendent Terri Romo announced at Tuesday’s board meeting the district is receiving personal protective equipment from the county health department to help make the start of school safer for students and staff.
Cochise County Superintendent Jacqui Clay told the Herald/Review the schools and the county health department have been working together throughout the reopening process to ensure students and teachers are safe.
Romo said the district ordered PPE months ago, but the high demand for the products had slowed the delivery process. The delivery was made Thursday to the district.