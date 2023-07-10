Isaiah James, a 17-year-old high school senior, recently learned about cybersecurity practices through two CyberPatriot summer camps offered at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus.

“The camps were very in-depth,” James said. “They introduced us to basic and complex commands for Linux and Windows so that we could recognize vulnerabilities in operating systems and learn how to solve security challenges.”

