Isaiah James, a 17-year-old high school senior, recently learned about cybersecurity practices through two CyberPatriot summer camps offered at the Cochise College Sierra Vista campus.
“The camps were very in-depth,” James said. “They introduced us to basic and complex commands for Linux and Windows so that we could recognize vulnerabilities in operating systems and learn how to solve security challenges.”
James, who says he plans to go into the field of cybersecurity, enrolled in both weeklong camps, starting out at the basic level the first wee, then moving to an advanced camp the second week.
Through a collaboration between the Center for the Future of Arizona, University of Arizona and Cochise College, the two CyberPatriot camps were free and limited to 21 students.
The basic level was offered from June 12-16, followed by the advanced camp from June 19-23. Sixth- through 12th-grade students were eligible to enroll, with 15 of the 21 students enrolled in both the basic and advanced sessions.
“On the final day of each camp, students were presented with a scenario where the operating systems they’re working on were compromised,” said Dan Guilmette, director of Computer Information Systems and Cybersecurity at Cochise College. “They were tested on vulnerabilities and we tested them on complex security settings in Linux. The students did really well.”
While Cochise College has offered a cybersecurity program since 2004, the course was just recently certified by the National Security Agency as a NationalCenter of Academic Excellence for Cyber Defense, Guilmette said.
The National Centers of Academic Excellence in Cybersecurity works toward creating and managing a collaborative cybersecurity educational program with community colleges and universities. The program includes competency development among students and faculty, community outreach and leadership in professional development, and actively engages students in solutions to challenges facing cybersecurity education.
“Cochise College is one of three community colleges in Arizona with the NSA certification,” Guilmette said. “Cybersecurity is everywhere — your phones, your computers, your watches — and our CyberPatriot camps provide young people with a foundation they can use to recognize cyber attacks and attempt to resolve problems created by a compromised system.”
It's not unusual for many of the students that complete CyberPatriot camps to enroll in college cybersecurity programs, or go into STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) classes, Guilmette said.
“Through these camps, we’re trying to get students interested in cybersecurity, or even STEM. Obviously we hope they go into cybersecurity, but if they don’t do cyber, maybe they’ll go into computer science or computer programming, web design or become a scientist or a biologist. Cochise College offers all these programs.”
Quintin Lawrence, a 14-year-old who will be attending Buena High School as a freshman, participated in both camps and finished as one of the program’s top students.
“The camps were very informative and helpful,” he said. “In our ever-changing society, cybersecurity is a very needed field. I think it’s important for students to learn about the dangers of cyber attacks at a young age and how to protect and secure operating systems against those attacks. The two camps were my introduction in learning about cybersecurity techniques.”
Lawrence said that after taking the course, cybersecurity is a career path he may be considering.
“I thought the instructors were very knowledgeable and I appreciated their hands-on teaching approach,” he said. “I feel the instructors themselves made the course a lot more engaging for the students.”
The last day of camp is dedicated to a competition that tests each student's ability to find and fix vulnerabilities in their images. The CyberPatriots watch for things like unauthorized users, network configurations that are not set up correctly and other networking challenges. They gain points by answering questions about actions they have taken on their images, but lose points for taking an action that makes a system less secure.
Anyone in middle or high school interested in participating in an upcoming CyberPatriot competition this year can contact a technology teacher at their school, or Guilmette at guilmetted@cochise.edu.