SIERRA VISTA — Despite not placing at the nationwide CyberPatriots competition, Buena High School's CyberVengers team is celebrating the experience and lessons learned.
"Even though they didn’t place, they still gained a lot of very useful skills that they can take with them moving forward," said Sgt. First Class and Buena JROTC Army Instructor Centoria Louden.
She said the national finals award the top three teams, and Buena didn't make it to the podium. Louden said Buena's CyberVengers team won the national competition in 2011 and 2014.
"I think that was the main takeaway — that those skills matter, they count and they’re going to be useful for their future," Louden said. "The team worked hard, put in the effort all year and it paid off for them."
The team competed virtually from Cochise College's Sierra Vista Campus March 18-20.
Buena's cadets said the main highlight was the addition of the live threat to the competition called "The Red Team," in which all competitors had to defend their systems while simultaneously completing their other required challenges.
"The Red Team kept unleashing geese on my teammates!" said CyberVengers team member Sam Will, 17, via text message. "I thought it was hilarious and was kind of sad when (I) had none. That was a major high of the event!
"I realized I'm nowhere near as good as (I) thought! It was so much harder than any of the previous rounds. In previous rounds, the ones where we had six hours to compete, we would work through our 'checklists.' I barely got a page in when it hit the fan!"
Louden said this was the first year a live threat component was added to the competition.
"(This) is their first time this year working with a 'Red Team,' so having the team that’s actually working to undo all the things that they’ve done to secure their networks," said Louden. "So, it was exciting and frustrating for them all at the same time.
"But, they got to use some — again — putting to use those skills that they wouldn’t necessarily be able to use in the real world with the safe environment for them to be able to say ‘OK, now I see what this looks like when somebody is trying to mess with the networks.' "
Louden said the team only had three hours to compete instead of the usual six, thereby upping the difficulty level.
Learning from the experience and recruiting new team members is on the horizon. Of this year's team of five cadets, three of them are seniors that graduate in May.
"Moving into next year, it’s going to be kind of a rebuilding year," said Louden. "We're just going to be recruiting, recruiting and expanding our skill sets."
"I hope that future CyberVengers will be able to learn from and expand the battle books we used," said Will, a senior who plans to study forensic science at Grand Canyon University. "I wish them all the best and hope they are able to make it to finals again next year!"