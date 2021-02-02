The deadline is approaching for qualifying high school seniors to apply for the Coronado Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) 2020-2021 Scholarship Program. A number of generous scholarships will be awarded, in April of the 2020-2021 school year, to qualifying graduating seniors. Your help is encouraged in ensuring these seniors are made aware of the opportunity open to them. The eligibility and selection criteria are outlined in the MOAA Scholarship Announcement and MOAA Scholarship Application available from high school counselors.
Scholarship program announcements and application forms were sent to the principals of twelve high schools in Cochise County and also the Patagonia HS in Santa Cruz County. These scholarships are offered to high school graduating seniors for use at a community college, a university, four-year college, trade school, or service academy.
Scholarships will be awarded to those considered by the Scholarship Committee to be the best-qualified applicants. Eligible applicants are those whose parents, grandparents, or legal guardians are on active duty, in an active reservist in a drill status, in the National Guard, or retired from the uniformed services. Two of these scholarships will be reserved for our Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students, one from Buena HS and one from Tombstone HS. Completed applications with all supporting documents must be returned and postmarked on or before March 1, 2021, and received by March 6, 2021, at the latest. Only complete packets will be considered.
The point of contact is Susan Atchison-Day, Scholarship Director, Coronado Chapter MOAA, mtnridinglady@yahoo.com.
Submitted by Coronado Chapter MOAA