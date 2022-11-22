SIERRA VISTA — Recently released disciplinary files of two Buena High teachers who were accused of uttering sexually inappropriate remarks to female students at the school show that one of the instructors was under investigation by state education officials and the other — who committed suicide in September — had complaints about his behavior materialize as far back as 2008.

The records, released to the Herald/Review last week — the newspaper requested the documents on Sept. 22 — by an attorney representing the Sierra Vista Unified School District, are the disciplinary files of former Buena High teachers Louis F. Espinosa and Timothy Wells. Wells committed suicide on Sept. 9 after a woman went on social media on Sept. 7 and posed the question, “Anyone else been sexually assaulted by the teacher Timothy Wells?”

